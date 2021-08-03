There are certain actors who we love shipping, from both Bollywood and regional cinema. So we decided to switch things up and pair our favourites together, who we'd wish would share screen space.

Try getting these couples out of your head!

1. Tabu & Fahadh Faasil

2. Samantha Akkineni & Vikrant Massey

3. Vijay Deverakonda & Sushmita Sen

4. Dulquer Salmaan & Aditi Rao Hydari

5. Parvathy Thiruvothu & Radhika Apte

6. Roshan Mathew & Tripti Dimri

7. Darshana Rajendran & Abhay Deol

8. Avinash Tiwary & Harshvardhan Rane

9. Siddharth & Zoya Hussain

10. Prateek Gandhi & Kriti Sanon

11. Alaya F and Ishaan Khatter

BRB, pitching these leads to OTT platforms.





Design Credit - Sawan Kumari.