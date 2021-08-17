Have you ever watched a film and thought to yourself, "Why was this movie declared a flop? It's great." Yeah, well, some films just released at the wrong time when no one appreciated the gold that they were.

Here are some of our favourites that would have been absolute hits if they released in 2021.

1. Aligarh

Based on the true story of Ramchandra Siras, this movie is one of the few brilliant ones you shouldn't miss. Even though it didn't do great at the box office, this 2016 film received critical acclaim.

2. Filhaal...

One of the first few Bollywood films to talk about surrogacy, it followed the turbulent relationship of two best friends as one decides to carry the other's child. Filhaal released in 2002 and was way ahead of its time.

3. No Smoking

Loosely based on the 1978 short story Quitters, Inc. by Stephen King, this 2007 film followed the journey of a chain smoker who wants to curb the habit, and was a a huge flop at the box office.

4. CityLights

This 2015 Hansal Mehta film released in just 350 screens and did moderately well at the box office. But, it definitely would have been a bigger hit today.

5. Dil Se..

This 1998 Mani Ratnam film was a flop at the Indian box office but did well overseas. However, to this date, it is remembered as a classic.

6. My Brother…Nikhil

Based on the life of Dominic d'Souza, an AIDS awareness activist, this 2005 film definitely did not get its due and deserved a lot more recognition.

7. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Before Ranbir Kapoor decided to become the poster boy for man-child roles in Bollywood, he was a part of this 2009 comedy that is actually quite impressive.

8. Swades

This film was truly ahead of its time and is now regarded as one of the finest Bollywood films ever. But back when it released in 2004, this movie was branded a flop despite topping the Chennai box office on its opening weekend.

9. Raincoat

Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, this 2004 film was an adaptation of the short story The Gift of the Magi by O. Henry. Though it received mixed reviews and was a heartwarming watch, the film was declared a flop at the box office.

10. Bas Ek Pal

A 2006 romantic thriller, this film had great music and a storyline that'll have you hooked. If it released today, it'd be on your Netflix watchlist for sure.

11. Ek Hasina Thi

A rare good neo-noir in Bollywood, this 2004 movie is regarded as one of Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan's finest work till date.

Which movie would you like to add to the list?