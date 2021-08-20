Sometimes good actors do movies so bad, you're left baffled. And so, we made a list of the worst and best films, starring the same actors, that make it hard to believe that they ever agreed to this?

1. Shah Rukh Khan - Fan & Swades

2. Deepika Padukone - Chandni Chowk to China & Piku

3. Aamir Khan - Thugs of Hindostan & Sarfarosh

4. Ranveer Singh - Befikre & Gully Boy

5. Saif Ali Khan - Humshakals & Omkara

6. Akshaye Khanna - Shortkut & Dil Chahta Hai

7. Pankaj Tripathi - Drive & Gunjan Saxena

8. Priyanka Chopra - Andaaz & Barfi!

9. Shahid Kapoor - R... Rajkumar & Haider

10. Randeep Hooda - Love Aaj Kal 2 & Highway

11. Ranbir Kapoor - Besharam & Rockstar

Which actor would you add to this list?