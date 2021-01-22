Films and movies have always had the power to evoke deep thought in people, especially when their socially relevant plots strike a chord with the issues of the current day and age. It's what provokes conversations, debates, and most importantly, it's what leads to change.

And that's exactly what Amazon Prime Video's latest release ‘One Night In Miami’ does. Bringing 4 monumental African-American icons - Malcolm X, Mohammed Ali (formerly known as Cassius Clay), Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown under one roof, this dialogue-heavy movie presents itself with questions that were relevant both then and in today’s time.

Which is why, we’ve handpicked some of the most riveting and powerful dialogues from the movie that have left us in awe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This electrifying movie features an ensemble cast lead by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr. and also marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning actress Regina King. Isn’t that so cool? 'One Night In Miami' seamlessly blends fact and fiction that adds to our imagination of what these 4 icons could have possibly conversed about and it’s literally all we can talk about!

So what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn and stream ‘One Night In Miami’ on Amazon Prime Video now!