Acting is as much about the story as it is about the actors who bring the story to life. But, there have been times when the actors who weaved our favourite love stories on-screen, were at loggerheads off-screen.

Here's a look at the romantic leads who did not get along in real life:

1. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook

Apparently, "if I fly, you fly" didn't fly off the camera, because Gosling and McAdams got along like oil and water off-camera... which is to say they didn't get along at all.

In fact, director Nicholas Cassavetes admitted that, at one point, Gosling even requested to read the lines with another actress because he simply couldn't rehearse with McAdams.

He’s (Ryan Gosling) doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'

- Nicholas Cassavetes to VH1

But there was certainly more to it than what met the eye because Gosling and McAdams started dating once the movie ended. Apparently, there really is a thin line between love and hate.

2. Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing

Their dance moves and chemistry set the stage on fire on-screen. But, as the Netflix documentary Movies That Made Us revealed, it wasn't enough to burn down the annoyance that Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze harbored for each other since their less-than-brilliant experience on the sets of their previous film, Red Dawn.

But their chemistry during the screen test was so explosive, that the filmmakers had their heart set on casting them as Baby and Johny.

On the sets, Swayze got easily frustrated when Grey, who wasn't a trained dancer like Swayze, took time in picking up the steps. On her part, Grey was a more cautious performer, not willing to take risks or not use stunt doubles.

The filmmakers took advantage of the ensuing tension and gave us one of the most iconic scenes from the movie.

However, the Netflix documentary also revealed that the two resolved their differences by the time the movie ended.

3. Claire Danes & Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo & Juliet

The star-crossed lovers of the 1996 drama crossed each other in real life, because of their polar opposite personalities.

Danes found DiCaprio 'too immature', while DiCaprio believed Danes was 'too uptight'. Reportedly, when the cameras stopped rolling, the two could not find even a single thing to talk about.

4. Nathan Fillion & Stana Katic in Castle

When the show was abruptly cancelled after season 8, most fans were left shocked. But if rumors are to be believed, the show's cancellation was written in the stars, or rather by the stars, because Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion didn't get along for most of the 8 seasons.

From frequent clashes to going incommunicado, the two stars encountered many problems with each other and were reported to 'despise each other'.

5. Charlie Sheen and Selma Blair in Anger Management

There is general disagreement. And then there is the kind of feuding that gets you fired from the job because your co-actor happens to be both, a co-producer and a petty person. At least that's what happened with Selma Blair on Anger Management.

Blair got into a feud with her co-actor Charlie Sheen over his work ethic. Sheen, apparently, responded with a rude text message, going so far as to abuse her. Soon after he even got her fired, leading to a visibly abrupt exit from the show.

6. Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in Dhadkan

Getting over a breakup can be hard. Especially when it's on the sets of film where you're supposed to be romancing each other. Like it happened with Shilpa and Akshay during the shoot of Dhadkan.

After a break-up that left Shilpa feeling 'used', she had to still put on a brave face and do her job because she was a professional. But working with Akshay was certainly no easy feat.

When you love someone and all along, don't realise that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I wanted our film to get over and be released, so that it wouldn't come in the way of my producers. I couldn't harass them just because my personal life was turning into shambles. So, I decided to wait till Dhadkan was done with

- Shilpa to NDTV

7. Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley in The Vampire Diaries

While the two went on to become good friends, for the first five months of the shoot, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley 'despised each other', even as their characters fell deeply in love with each other.

Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley. And I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like, 'Are you and Paul dating in real life?' Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry … I realize now that there's a fine line between love and hate, and we despised each other so much that it read as love but … we really just didn't get along for maybe the first five months of shooting.

- Nina Dobrev on Directionally Challenged podcast

Just saying, I was always Team Delena!

7. Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

When the show first aired, Niti and Parth's sizzling on-screen chemistry made Manik and Nandini Indian TV's favourite fictional couple. But apparently, that was all acting only, because the two did not get along on the sets.

In fact, once the show ended, as per Spotboye, this is what Niti had to say about her former co-star:

We have never spoken. We don’t speak. I have been through a lot. I don’t hate anyone. He just doesn’t matter to me anymore. He is just somebody I used to know.

But after a hiatus of 3 years, the two did return for the show's third season, which premiered as a web series and not a TV show. Guess they buried the hatchet, after all.

9. Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in Kasautii Zindagi Kay

When Kasautii Zindagi Kay first aired, it was Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari's chemistry, as Anurag and Prerna, that immediately hooked the audience. But, looks like it was all for show only.

While Khan claimed they had a bad break-up that soured their relationship, Tiwari categorically maintained that Khan was lying and even threatened to sue him for defamation.

I told him that if he continues to talk shit everywhere I’m going to sue him for defamation. After that, he keeps his distance from me.

Putting the act in acting indeed.