From tasty food to colourful clothes, India is a land of cultural diversity. Here are some firangi celebrities who couldn’t hide their love for desi things.

1. Lady Gaga

The popular American singer-songwriter loves Indian food and spices. As per a report, she said that she can eat Indian food every single day.

I just love to eat Indian food. I go for curry whenever I can. I could eat it every day, but I get hot because I like it spicy. Afterwards, I just sweat, but it’s nice to have a little glow on your face. I want to eat so much and just go into an Indian food coma.

2. Rihanna

In 2009, the Barbadian singer got a Sanskrit prayer from the Bhagavad Gita tattooed on her right hip. The tattoo was supposed to be a quote from the Sanatana Dharma that translated to ‘forgiveness, honesty, suppression and control’. Unfortunately, it was misspelt and wrongly translated to ‘long-suffering, truthfulness, self-restraint, inward calm, fear and fearlessness’ instead.

3. Tom Cruise

Known for his charming looks and fine acting skills, the Top Gun actor is also a big fan of Indian food. According to a report, he ate the hottest curry at an Indian restaurant and totally loved it.

The last time Katie Holmes and I were in the UK, we went to a good Indian restaurant near the Dorchester Hotel. I ate the hottest curry they had. Man, I loved it. I couldn’t get enough.

4. Kristen Stewart

The Twilight actor has openly expressed her love for Bollywood. She said that she would love to work in a Bollywood movie especially with Hrithik Roshan.

If someone offers me a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He is such a wonderful actor and so good-looking. In fact, if I have a boy, I would want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with Rob's (her then-boyfriend and on-screen husband) eyes.

5. Bill Gates

The American business magnate absolutely loves Indian food. According to his blog, he really enjoys Indian lamb curries and chicken dishes.

I love Indian food. I have it for lunch at work pretty often and it’s just great. But going to India is phenomenal. I probably eat far more than I should when I travel to India as it is such a great chance to eat the local food. In particular, I really like lamb curries and some of the chicken dishes.



6. Julia Roberts

According to a report, the Notting Hill actor surprised everyone by eating rice, chapatti, aloo-gobi and matar paneer with her bare hands while filming for Eat Pray Love in India. As per a report, she said:

It's amazing how much Indian food you can eat in five weeks. I'm pretty picky and I really like Indian food. Just every once in a while, you run into something that is so amazingly spicy that you're just sweating all through dinner.

7. Kim Kardashian

The founder of KKW Beauty, this American socialite is no stranger to Bollywood and she totally loves Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. According to a report, one of her close friends revealed that she really wants to work with Salman Khan.

She said that I want to work with both of them, but I would like to work with Salman first.

8. David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham met in 1997 and have been married for 22 long years. He expressed his love by getting her name tattooed in Hindi on his left arm. Unfortunately, the name got spelt incorrectly, but he decided to keep it as it is.

9. Miley Cyrus

In August 2011, the Hannah Montana star got a tattoo of the 'Om' symbol, a sacred Hindu reference, on her left wrist. And, she just couldn’t stop flaunting the cute tat.

10. Robert Pattinson

According to a report, he revealed that he is a huge fan of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ and absolutely loves SRK.

“I have five movies in my top list which I really admire and love watching. Notting Hill, 50 First Dates, Sweet November and Ghost and I also really liked the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I love the sweet romance portrayed in the movie.”

11. Will Smith

The Pursuit Of Happyness actor visited Haridwar to shoot for his Facebook Watch show, Will Smith's Bucket List. According to a In 2019,actor visited Haridwar to shoot for his Facebook Watch show,. According to a report , he said that his trip to India gave him a new understanding of himself, his art and the truths of the world.

My grandmother used to say, "God teaches through experience". Traveling to India and experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world.

12. Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

According to a report, the couple was seen heading straight to the Indian food counters during an award party. In an interview, Pitt even expressed his love for chicken masala, dal and naan.

Ange and I do visit Indian restaurants in the US whenever we get time. Even our kids are fond of Indian food.

13. Madonna

Pop superstar Madonna loves idlis. She once revealed in an interview that she satisfies her craving for carbs by eating South Indian food.

On my visit to India, I had learnt how idlis could help you in losing weight and also take care of your carb cravings. I love Indian food because of its magical aroma. I distinctly like the smell of fresh coriander in the curries.

14. Daniel Radcliffe

The little boy who stole our hearts as Harry Potter is a big admirer of cricket and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. In an interview, he said that he's a huge cricket fan and he wishes to visit India soon.

My friends and I were thrilled to meet Sachin and get his autograph. I am a huge fan, he is truly a legend. I have heard and read a lot about India, especially Midnight's Children, and would like to know more about the country. Indians are huge cricket fans, just like me.

14. Shakira

According to a report, the Hips Don't Lie star loves to eat chicken tikkas, afghani chicken, mutton masala, rasmalai and gajar ka halwa.

Could we BE more proud?