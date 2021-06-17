Everyone knows that the world of movies is far from being real. But, in certain cases, movies cast actors together who were actually not that far apart in ages in real life, and yet played parent-child roles in the film:

1. Shefali Shah and Akshay Kumar: Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Age Gap: 5 years

Shefali Shah is actually younger than Akshay Kumar by 5 years, and yet, she played his mother in the comedy-drama Waqt: The Race Against Time.

2. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani: Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Age Gap: None

Boman Irani played Dr. Asthana in the film, and Sanjay Dutt played his son-in-law, even though both actors are the same age in real life.

3. Ayesha Raza and Kareena Kapoor: Veere Di Wedding

Age Gap: 3 years

Ayesha Raza is only 3 years older than Kareena Kapoor Khan, but played her mother-in-law in the comedy-drama, Veere Di Wedding.

She is also only 6 years older than Sumeet Vyas, whose mother she played in the film.

4. Rajesh Sharma and Akshay Kumar: Laxmii

Age Gap: 4 years

Rajesh Sharma plays Akshay Kumar's father-in-law in the film but is younger than him in real life. While Rajesh Sharma is 4 years younger than Akshay, Ayesha Raza, who plays his mother-in-law, is actually 10 years younger than him.

5. Sheeba Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan: Zero

Age Gap: 6 years

In Zero, Sheeba Chaddha played Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film, despite being 6 years his junior in real life.

In fact, Sheeba Chadha also played Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the action-drama Raees.

6. Reema Lagoo and Mohnish Bahl: Hum Saath Saath Hain

Age Gap: 1 year

One of Bollywood's most popular choices to play a mother on-screen, Reema Lagoo is actually a year younger than Mohnish Bahl, whose stepmother she played in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

In fact, she is also only 3 years older than Salman, and 8 years older than Saif, both of whom played her kids in the movie.

7. Kumud Mishra and Salman Khan: Sultan

Age Gap: 2 years

Though Mishra played Salman's father-in-law in the movie, he is actually younger to him by 2 years in real life.

8. Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa: Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Age Gap: 3 years

Despite being only three years younger than Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa played her son in the family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

In fact, Vinay Pathak, who played her third eldest son in the film, is also only 8 years younger than her in real life.

9. Sonali Kulkarni and Hrithik Roshan: Mission Kashmir

Age Gap: 1 year

Though Kulkarni is a year younger than Hrithik, she played his adopted mother in Mission Kashmir.

Sanjay Dutt, who played her husband in the film, is 15 years her senior. Moreover, Kulkarni also played Salman Khan's mother in Bharat, despite being younger than him by 9 years.

10. Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt: Mother India

Age Gap: None

Even though Nargis Dutt played Sunil Dutt's mother in Mother India, she was actually the same age as him, and in fact, was two years younger than her co-actor Rajendra Sharma, who also played her son in the film.

11. Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan: Coolie

Age Gap: 4 years

The 1983 drama is remembered for a lot of reasons, but what most people forget is that Waheeda Rehman played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film, even though she was only 4 years older than him.

Ah, the world of Indian movies, where it anything seems possible.