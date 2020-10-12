Female celebs from different walks of life have constantly dealt with stereotypes and sexism while being in the spotlight. From being asked about family planning to being talked over, here are some incidents of women standing up to men who were way out of line.

1. Kamala Harris

During the Vice Presidential debate, Kamala Harris, on being interrupted by Mike Pence asked him to stop and said, "Mr. Vice President, I am speaking."



Who’s ready for Vice President Kamala Harris? pic.twitter.com/0Si0ko4K8v — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 9, 2020

2. Deepika Padukone

The actor received multiple threats from Karni Sena prior to the release of her film, Padmavat. However, she did not let it get to her and even shut down them down with this brave response.

3. Katrina Kaif

This interview was a perfect example of what mansplaining looks like. During the promotion of Jagga Jasoos, Katrina was asked a question about her character. However, Ranbir Kapoor was quick to highjack the conversation, to which Katrina responded with perfect sass.

4. Sunny Leone

When an interviewer kept making snide remarks about Sunny's past i the adult film industry and asked her why she even did it. The actor responded by saying she was paid for it, just like she was paid for this uncomfortable interview.

5. Kangana Ranaut

When film critic Rajeev Masand asked Kangana about the 'shelf life' of female actors, she responded with a befitting reply.

#KanganaRanaut doesn't tolerate sexist nonsense from reporters. When Rajeev Masand asked her about the "shelf life" of Indian actresses, Kangana replied...(contd) pic.twitter.com/wJTkdrjG3C — Aparna Das (@Aparna__Das) May 28, 2019

6. Mithali Raj

In an interview, this captain of the Indian women's national cricket team was asked “Who is your favourite male cricketer?” and she decided that she has had enough of this sexist question.

7. Vidya Balan

When asked the done and dusted stereotypical question, about if she wanted to lose weight for glamorous roles or continue doing women-centric ones, Vidhya responded appropriately.

8. Sania Mirza

While being interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai, Sania was asked if she wanted to "settle down." She gave this befitting response and Rajdeep immediately apologised for his question.

9. Anne Hathaway

When asked by an interviewer about her "form-fitting" catsuit and what she did to fit into it, Anne immediately asked him if he was considering getting one because otherwise it was none of his business.

10. Scarlett Johansson

The same interviewer asked Scarlett if she was wearing underwear under her Black widow costume, and she obviously outraged.

11. Keira Knightley

When Keira Knightley was asked at the Hollywood Film Awards about she manages to balance her work and her personal life, she simply responded by asking why men weren't interviewed this way.

These women inspired us to not take chauvinistic comments sitting down.