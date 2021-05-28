It's been a while since Amazon Prime Video's street-smart Srikant Tiwari made us all chuckle with his snappy one-liners in the slick spy-thriller series 'The Family Man'. So naturally, when the trailer for the show's new season dropped a week ago, the excitement was sky-high.

Fans and celebrities have taken to Twitter to shower love on the trailer and express their joy on the new season of the show finally arriving on June 4th. Take a look.

Manoj Bajpayee will be joined by Telugu superstar Samantha Akkineni in the new season of 'The Family Man' and we cannot wait to see the adventure that unfolds. So don't forget to tune into Amazon Prime Video on June 4th to find out. You can watch the trailer here.