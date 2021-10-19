What we need more of in this world is better representation of women everywhere. Whether that's in politics or the media. And we definitely need more women-centric shows and films too.

But before I go on and ask for more of this, perhaps it'd be a good idea to appreciate some of the best women-oriented web series and shows that we have access to currently. Let's take a look, shall we?

1. Fleabag

Fleabag is undoubtedly the show to watch if you're looking for something female-centric. I mean the whole show has given the audience a wonderful and complex main lead that every woman can relate to at some level. Catch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Aarya

Starring Sushmita Sen, Aarya gave us a strong female lead who knew just how to handle business. Period. We all loved seeing Sushmita Sen become the leader of a mafia ring because it's pretty rare to see women taking on such powerful roles with complete autonomy. You can watch the show on Disney + Hotstar.

3. Pushpavalli

This is a Tamil web series about a girl who ends up changing cities for a man who has no clue about all her efforts. So basically, she's ended up stalking a crush of hers and gone a little too far with it! Catch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Queen's Gambit

Queen's Gambit is about a chess genius who has an addiction problem. Could a female main lead sound more enticing? I think not. You can watch this on Netflix.

5. Delhi Crime

Based on the Nirbhaya case of 2012, this show put DCP Vartika Chaturvedi AKA Shefali Shah at the centre of their plot. A police officer leading the investigation of a gruesome rape case. It's available to watch on Netflix.

6. Mrs. America

Starring Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne, Mrs. America shows the audience the two sides that stood neck to neck when the Equal Rights Amendment Act was in the process of being approved in America during 1970. You can watch the show on Disney + Hotstar.

7. Girls

Girls is a story centred around a group of women in their 20's who are learning how to move through life as adults living in New York, while also navigating through their friendships. It is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.

8. Bombay Begums

Bombay Begums shows us stories of multiple women who are all indeed queens in their own right. Each of them are shown to cut through the nonsense (and patriarchy) to get to where they want, no matter what circumstances they're in! You can watch it on Netflix.

9. Churails

Churails is a Pakistani show which is centred around a group of women who decide to establish an agency to catch cheating husbands. Sounds thrilling right? Catch the show on ZEE5.

10. Lust Stories

In the third segment of the anthology series, Manisha Koirala really shines through as the female lead we all needed to see. What with her taking ownership of her own story and not judging herself for the choices she's made. You can catch the series on Netflix.

11. Geeli Pucchi, Ajeeb Daastaans

We love a generous scoop of intersectional feminism in our shows. Geeli Pucchi really put a female character in the forefront. It showed her rise in her career and life amidst the insidious casteism of her workplace while also being a queer person in a small town. Catch it on Netflix.

More women-centric web series, please.