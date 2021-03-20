In 2010, when Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha released, it not only changed the way we looked at love and cameras but also changed the shape of Indian cinema, while also giving us a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao's genius.

And now, over a decade later, Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor are all set to reunite for LSD 2. This time around, they are 'capturing' love in the time of the internet.

The film was announced recently, and though not much has been divulged about the plot, people are already excited about it.

