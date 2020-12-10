Actors charge truckloads of money for their films and there's no denying that. But, did you know there are some stars who didn't charge a single penny for some of the most iconic films and songs they've featured in?

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Black, opposite Rani Mukherjee for free. In an interview he said that being part of a brilliant film like this was above anything for him. Despite being a brilliant actor, Amitabh Bachchan agreed to do the film,opposite Rani Mukherjee for. In an interview he said that being part of a brilliant film like this was above anything for him.

2. Rani Mukerji

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Rani Mukerji proved her worth in the film industry from the very beginning of her career. And, despite being one of the top actresses during the 90s she didn't take any money for her role in her best friend Karan Johar's film,

3. Sonam Kapoor

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag opposite Farhan Akhtar. Sonam Kapoor took ₹11 as a symbol of appreciation for her role inopposite Farhan Akhtar.

4. Shahid Kapoor

Haider that was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. And, despite the film's huge success the actor didn't charge any money for his role because he wanted the budget of the movie to remain stable. Shahid Kapoor won praises for his outstanding performance in the filmthat was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. And, despite the film's huge success thedidn't charge any money for his role because he wanted the budget of the movie to remain stable.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Bhoothnath Returns, Krazzy 4 and Dulha Mil Gaya. Apart from being a megastar, SRK is also one of the most humble people you'll ever come across and he has always been there for his friends when they needed him. In fact, he refused to charge money for his role inand

6. Deepika Padukone

Om Shanti Om, opposite Shahrukh Khan. She was grateful and happy that she got to star opposite Shahrukh Khan in her first film. Deepika Padukone who is among the highest paid celebrities today, didn't charge a single penny for her role in her debut film,opposite Shahrukh Khan. She was grateful and happy that she got to star opposite Shahrukh Khan in her first film.

7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Manto, directed by Nandita Das, he charged only ₹1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his versatility and he is one of the most celebrated stars of Bollywood. For his outstanding performance in the film,directed by Nandita Das, he charged only ₹1.

8. Aamir Khan

9. Salman Khan

Tees Maar Khan, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Om Shanti Om and Son of Sardaar. Salman Khan didn't charge any money for his role in the filmsand

10. Katrina Kaif

Chikni Chameli from the film Agneepath and she didn't charge a single penny for it as she is good friends with Karan Johar. Katrina Kaif impressed everyone with her dance moves infrom theand she didn't chargesingle penny for it as she is good friends with Karan Johar.

11. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fevicol Se song in the movie Dabangg 2 for free. She didn't charge any money for the Marjaani song from the film Billu opposite Shahrukh Khan. Kareena Kapoor danced her heart out and performed the iconicsong in the moviefor free. She didn't charge any money for thesongfrom the filmopposite Shahrukh Khan.

12. Meena Kumari

Pakeezah that released in 1972. Just a few weeks after the release of the film, she died due to liver cirrhosis. The film was a huge success. Meena Kumari took ₹1 as a token of appreciation for her role in the filmthat released in 1972. Just a few weeks after the release of the film, she died due to liver cirrhosis. The film was a huge success.

13. Farhan Akhtar

For Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, even Farhan Akhtar took ₹11 as a token of appreciation just like his co-star Sonam Kapoor did.

14. Kajol

Kajol used to be best friend's with Karan Johar. Even if she wasn't the heroine, she was always seen in a cameo in KJo's films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho and Student Of The Year. And, she did it all for free. Though, she isn't friends with Karan Johar anymore.

These actors have proved that there's more to life than just making money.