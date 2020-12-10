Actors charge truckloads of money for their films and there's no denying that. But, did you know there are some stars who didn't charge a single penny for some of the most iconic films and songs they've featured in?
1. Amitabh Bachchan
Despite being a brilliant actor, Amitabh Bachchan agreed to do the film Black, opposite Rani Mukherjee for free. In an interview he said that being part of a brilliant film like this was above anything for him.
2. Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji proved her worth in the film industry from the very beginning of her career. And, despite being one of the top actresses during the 90s she didn't take any money for her role in her best friend Karan Johar's film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
3. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor took ₹11 as a symbol of appreciation for her role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag opposite Farhan Akhtar.
4. Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor won praises for his outstanding performance in the film Haider that was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. And, despite the film's huge success the actor didn't charge any money for his role because he wanted the budget of the movie to remain stable.
5. Shah Rukh Khan
Apart from being a megastar, SRK is also one of the most humble people you'll ever come across and he has always been there for his friends when they needed him. In fact, he refused to charge money for his role in Bhoothnath Returns, Krazzy 4 and Dulha Mil Gaya.
6. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone who is among the highest paid celebrities today, didn't charge a single penny for her role in her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite Shahrukh Khan. She was grateful and happy that she got to star opposite Shahrukh Khan in her first film.
7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his versatility and he is one of the most celebrated stars of Bollywood. For his outstanding performance in the film Manto, directed by Nandita Das, he charged only ₹1.
8. Aamir Khan
Known as the perfectionist in Bollywood, Aamir Khan doesn't charge any money for any of his films as he takes a percentage share of the profit margin.
9. Salman Khan
Salman Khan didn't charge any money for his role in the films Tees Maar Khan, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Om Shanti Om and Son of Sardaar.
10. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif impressed everyone with her dance moves in Chikni Chameli from the film Agneepath and she didn't charge a single penny for it as she is good friends with Karan Johar.
11. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor danced her heart out and performed the iconic Fevicol Se song in the movie Dabangg 2 for free. She didn't charge any money for the song Marjaani from the film Billu opposite Shahrukh Khan.
12. Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari took ₹1 as a token of appreciation for her role in the film Pakeezah that released in 1972. Just a few weeks after the release of the film, she died due to liver cirrhosis. The film was a huge success.
13. Farhan Akhtar
For Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, even Farhan Akhtar took ₹11 as a token of appreciation just like his co-star Sonam Kapoor did.
14. Kajol
Kajol used to be best friend's with Karan Johar. Even if she wasn't the heroine, she was always seen in a cameo in KJo's films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho and Student Of The Year. And, she did it all for free. Though, she isn't friends with Karan Johar anymore.
These actors have proved that there's more to life than just making money.