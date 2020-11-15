Bollywood has a habit of typecasting actors, while most female actors get stuck playing the bubbly quirky roles, male actors find themselves in a loop of man-child avatars. Here are a few actors who seem to have been endlessly playing the same character on-screen:

1. Ranbir Kapoor

From Saawariya to Wake Up Sid! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he's been great at playing a selfish man-child. Maybe that's why he can't grow out of the role?

2. Kirron Kher

Always the fun quirky Punjabi mom! From Hum Tum to Om Shanti Om, Total Siyapaa, Singh Is Kinng and Khoobsurat, her roles have been the same. Though she did break out with Kurbaan and Veer-Zaara, the majority of her roles have felt quite similar.

3. Nushrat Bharucha

Literally every Luv Ranjan movie ever including the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. We really hope she breaks out of the mould because she sure has a lot to offer.

4. Kartik Aaryan

From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik is yet to play anything but a boy who really enjoys monologues and spends the entire movie coming to terms with the fact that he fucked up.

5. Kriti Sanon

Luka Chuppi, Heropanti, Dilwale and Bareilly Ki Barfi, her one role seems to be the girl-next-door extension of the other. Here's hoping she has something exciting up her sleeve with her upcoming role in Mimi.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is worth so much more than a bubbly eye-candy and yet that's all Bollywood seems to see her as. Judwaa 2, Race 3, Kick, Dishoom and the Housefull series prove that.

7. Riteish Deshmukh

Always the funny, scared and brimming with bad ideas best friend. Ever since the actor got hooked on to the Masti and Housefull franchise, his characters have been on a loop. Though he did try something different with Ek Villain and Marjaavaan, we wish he'd take more chances.

8. Varun Dhawan

Hyper active, over protective man-child? Yes, that's basically every role Varun Dhawan has ever played. From Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Dilwale and Main Tera Hero.

9. Rajpal Yadav

Dhol, Malamaal Weekly, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa are fine examples of Rajpal Yadav being used as merely comic relief with no significance to the storyline. This National School Of Drama alum has so much more to offer.

10. Paresh Rawal

When it comes to roles in comedy films, Paresh Rawal seems to be stuck playing the loud, easily agitated character. From Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag and Hulchul to Chup Chup Ke.

11. Saif Ali Khan

Kal Ho Naa Ho, Love Aaj Kal, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste and Jawaani Jaaneman. Though Saif has explored different characters, his Peter Pan style roles have been consistent.

12. Shraddha Kapoor

Forever the girl-next-door with a saviour's complex, Shraddha Kapoor has been playing the same role from Aashiqui 2 to Saaho and Baaghi.