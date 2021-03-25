A relationship is a whole package, brimming with blissful moments as well as disgruntled fellowship. It’s never a cakewalk, even if it looks that way when you first meet your love. Once the honeymoon period is over, you are in for a handful of assorted surprises.

Our beloved Bollywood romcoms have a crucial role in making us believe in happy endings when it comes down to romance. However, they never showed what happened to Raj-Simran and Bunny-Naina after they hop into the sunset and bid goodbye. IRL, there are a bunch of misunderstandings that can go wrong.

Celebrities are humans as well and go through a dozen emotional hardships in their relationships like most of us do. That is the reason why despite being in love and getting engaged, a bunch of celebrity couples never reached the altar with the love of their lives.

Here are the celebrity couples who got engaged but never hitched, making us wonder why!

1. Abhishek Bachchan & Karishma Kapoor

The ‘Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya’ on-screen couple were dating in real life for five years and got engaged in 2002 on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday. However, Abhishek and Karishma’s breakup became the talk of the town back in 2003. The reason behind their shocking split was pinned on the bitterness created by their mothers, Jaya and Babita. Karishma was a well-established actor, while Abhishek was struggling to find his footing. In order to secure her daughter’s future, Babita had apparently wanted financial security post-marriage by drawing a prenuptial agreement. Jaya wasn’t too happy with any of it and the duo called off their engagement immediately.

2. Akshay Kumar & Raveena Tandon

There are no secrets about the fact that Akshay Kumar had his own string of affairs and infidelity allegations before finally tying a knot with Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s daughter Twinkle Khanna. Akshay and Raveena dated nearly for three years and gave many superhits together. In an interview, Raveena revealed that they both secretly got engaged at a temple, but kept quiet because Akshay was afraid it would harm his acting career. However, she heard rumours of his link-ups with another actor and called off the engagement.

3. Salman Khan & Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman and Sangeeta dated each other for nearly a decade and decided to take their relationship a step further. According to Salman’s biography, Being Salman, the duo decided to get hitched in 1995 and from the wedding dates to cards, everything was finalised for their wedding. However, Sangeeta got a hint of Salman cheating on her with actor Somy Ali and called off the wedding. Later, Salman confessed on the talk show Koffee With Karan that Sangeeta had indeed caught him cheating on her. Nonetheless, the two are now on cordial terms with each other.

4. Kumar Gaurav & Rima Kapoor

Back in the day, Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar belonged to the same era and hence, were close friends. Raj wanted his daughter, Rima Kapoor to get married to Rajendra Kumar’s son, Kumar Gaurav. Kumar and Rima got engaged but sadly, their engagement was later called off. It is said that Kumar was already engaged when his link-up stories with his co-star Vijayta had started appearing in the media after the release of his hit film, Love Story. As a result, Kumar Gaurav and Rima Kapoor’s engagement was called off.

5. Vivek Oberoi & Gurpreet Gill

Back in the year 2000, Vivek Oberoi was very much in love and even had a marriage on the cards with model Gurpreet Gill. It is said that Vivek’s overnight fame made him change his priorities which eventually led the two to walk on their separate paths. Later, Vivek went on to date Aishwarya Rai during their movie, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. However, that relationship was doomed after the scandalous press conference held by him back in 2003.

6. Karan Singh Grover & Barkha Bisht

Karan and Barkha met on the sets of their debut show, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004 and started dating soon. The two got engaged in 2004 after Karan popped the question. However, things took a wrong turn as Barkha started getting insecure about Karan’s flirtatious nature and had accused him of cheating on her. Therefore, the duo parted ways in 2006.

7. Upen Patel & Karishma Tanna

After taking a part in several reality shows as a couple, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss, Upen and Karishma became a household name. They got engaged during their participation in the TV show Nach Baliye. However, the two called off their engagement soon. Later, Karishma revealed that although they both got along pretty well, but they were unable to move things forward ‘in a way they both agreed’, so they ended things.

8. Neil Nitin Mukesh & Priyanka Bhatia

During his initial days in the industry, Neil Nitin Mukesh was engaged to his designer girlfriend Priyanka Bhatia. However, Neil wanted to solely focus on his career at that point in time and therefore parted ways with his then-fiancée.

9. Sajid Khan & Gauahar Khan

Sajid and Gauahar’s engagement allegedly took place in 2003. The affair was kept hidden for a long period of time. In an interview, without mentioning Gauahar’s name, Sajid said, "I was engaged to somebody once in 2003, a slightly popular name. Even that didn't work out and I wasn't a bad guy then. I didn't cheat. I guess you just get bored. Plus, I am a reclusive person.”

10. Sikander Kher & Priya Singh

Back in 2016, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son and actor Sikander Kher got engaged to Priya Singh, Sonam Kapoor’s cousin. However, after a couple of months, the two called off their engagement. The reason behind their split is not clear.

11. Rakhi Sawant & Elesh Parujanwala

About eight years back, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant had introduced a new reality show, Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, where she was hunting for some good wedding proposal. Rakhi Sawant chose Canada-based businessman, Elesh Parujanwala as her life partner, among 15 other contestants. The two got engaged on the show but the relationship didn't turn into marriage. While Rakhi said it was their different mindset that led to the break-up, Elesh claimed that she used him to give a boost to her career.

12. Romit Raj & Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss fame and TV actor Romit Raj and Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain were engaged in 2009 and were planning to get married. However, in a shocking turn of events, they called off their wedding at the last moment. Nearly after seven years, Shilpa opened up about her break up in an interview saying, "I don’t want to dig up the past. But all I will say is that it is wrong for a man to expect his wife to break ties with her parents.”

All we can say is, all is well that ends well.