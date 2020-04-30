Already binged your way through The Office, Fleabag, Panchayat, and all the popular sitcoms on Amazon Prime Video? Then here are some underrated comedy-dramas that may help beat those quarantine blues:

1. Man With A Plan

A sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc and Liza Snyder, Man With A Plan focuses on how the two balance work and parenting, and hilariously but effectively challenges gender roles. But give it time to grow on you.

2. Hostel Daze

Created by TVF, this series follows the adventures, or rather, the misadventures of four friends living in a hostel of an engineering college.

3. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

Created by Zakir Khan, this is not as hilarious as his stand-up acts, but it definitely makes for an interesting change from the norm.

4. Young Sheldon

With Jim Parsons narrating the story of Sheldon's childhood in Texas, Young Sheldon is a definite treat for the fans of The Big Bang Theory.

5. The Tick

If you're a fan of superheroes, tongue-in-cheek humor, and energetic action sequences, then The Tick is the right pick for you.

6. Good Omens

A devil and an angel fall in love with Earth and come together to prevent Armageddon. Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel, if the premise doesn't hook your attention, Michael Sheen and David Tennant's on-screen chemistry definitely will.

7. Good Girls Revolt

Imagine the era of Mad Men, but with a lot more humor and female representation. And you've landed at Good Girls Revolt. Despite an IMDB rating of 8.2, the show was cancelled after the first season.

8. Improv All Stars - Games Night

As the name suggests, Improv All Stars explores improv comedy with comedians Aadar Malik, Rahul Subramaniam, Danish Sait, Kaneez Surka, and others.

9. The Boys

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book of the same name, The Boys is a superhero series that fans of antiheroes and black comedy would definitely like.

10. Casual

Casual focuses on the life of a divorced single mother living at her brother's house, along with her young daughter. A hilarious take on dating in the current age, Casual boasts of powerful performances and well-written humor.

11. Shaitaan Haveli

A spoof-style tribute to the B-grade horror shows and movies we grew up watching, Varun Thakur's Shaitaan Haveli is high on nostalgia, but not without flaws.

12. Going Viral Pvt. Ltd.

Starring Kunaal Roy Kapoor and Kubbra Sait, Going Viral is a satirical take on the way social media agencies function. It employs the 'documentary' style of story-telling popularized by The Office, Modern Family, etc.

Know of any other comedies then let us know in the comment section below, and help spread a little cheer.