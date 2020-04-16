Sam Claflin, the actor who has recently been making headlines for his role in Netflix's Love Wedding Repeat has been a part of some great films in the past.

Here are our favourite films of this British actor:

1. Journey's End

This war film has Sam playing an officer whose mental health is deteriorating amidst the chaos of World War I.

2. The Hunger Games Catching Fire & Mockingjay - Part 1 & 2

Sam played the gorgeous Hunger Games Champion Finnick Odair who won the title at age 14, in these two movies.

3. Love, Rosie

Based on the book of the same name by Cecelia Ahern, this film made Sam into the perfect romantic comedy hero he is today.

4. Adrift

Sam and Shailene Woodley play a young couple who sail right into a hurricaine and will do anything they can to survive.

5. Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Sam made his debut into Hollywood with this film, where he played the role of Philip Swift, a missionary who was kept prisoner on Blackbeard's ship.

6. Their Finest

Based on the novel of the same name by Lissa Evans, the film follows the British Ministry of Information film team who is making a morale-boosting film about the Dunkirk evacuation.

7. The Nightingale

This chilling tale of revenge set in 1825 has Sam Claflin playing a negative lead who'll leave you hating him by the end of the film.

8. United

Sam played the role of Duncan Edwards, the English footballer who died as a result of the Munich air disaster, in this TV film back in 2011.

9. Me Before You

Sam played the role of William Traynor in this film based on the book by Jojo Moyers, which put him on the map as a global heartthrob.

10. Snow White And The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War

These films gave the original Snow White fairytale a dark twist. Sam played Snow White's husband, William, the son of Duke Hammond in the film series.

11. Peaky Blinders

Sam Claflin plays the role of Oswald Mosley in this hit TV series and though he joined the show only by Season 5, you can't miss his charismatic screen presence.

12. My Cousin Rachel

Based on the novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, this 2017 film stars Sam in the lead role as a man who falls in love with his cousin's widow who is he suspects of murdering him.

We can't pick a favourite.