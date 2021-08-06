The most memorable moments spent with family are ones where you gossip about your favourite TV soap characters.

As much as we all know that Indian TV shows aren't the healthiest content out there, indulging in them once in a while never hurt anyone. Hence, we've got a feast worthy list of the most iconic TV moments for you, take a look.

1. When Om in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii died and moms and daadis everywhere cried their eyes out.

2. When Mihir in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi died and returned alive and kicking exactly when Tulsi agreed to re-marry.

3. When in Kasautii Zindagi Kay Mr Bajaj blackmails Prerna with private photos of them together, and then she ends up getting back with him after years of separation from Anurag.

4. When Kumkum's husband Jatin dies in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and she finally considers moving on and marrying Vishal, but his brother Sumit ends up marrying Kumkum. Yes. We also thought 'what?'

5. When Jagdish in Balika Vadhu tells his family about Gauri after moving in with her. That was a major turning point in the show.

6. When Tapasya in Uttaran emotionally blackmails Ichha into letting her marry Veer and the whole story takes a plunge into drama land after it.

7. When Gopi bahu from Sath Nibhana Sathiya washes her husband Ahem's laptop or when Rashi puts an empty pressure cooker on the stove to get Gopi into trouble.

8. When Naitik from Ye Rishta kya Kehlata Hai ended up in a coma, and Akshara had to take care of the family business. Or when she reunites with her daughter Naira, only to receive hate from her, that was a pretty big thing too.

9. Every time Sandhya's MIL, Bhabho in Diya Aur Baati Hum put her through immense trouble - It was one meticulous chore, tradition, ritual after another.

10. Every time Shagun from Ye Hai Mohabbatein tried creating problems between Ishita and Raman. Or when Ashok tries to trap Mihika into marrying him by blackmailing her.

11. When Nirmala Devi in Sasural Simar Ka slaps Pari so she ends up loosing balance, stumbling and strangling herself in a curtain.

12. When Jassi from Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin gets a makeover.

Which of these do you remember the most?