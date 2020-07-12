Sunday is the day you don't feel like doing anything. So why watch movies that make you think? Instead, sit back and enjoy feel-good films that have zero drama and leave you with a happy fuzzy feeling.

1. Ghostbusters

This classic tale of crime-fighting, ghost busting team will bring a smile on your face with their adventures.

2. Back To The Future

Marty travelling back in time and basically making his parents fall in love is hilarious to watch and so satisfying. This movie is iconic for a reason.

3. The Princess Bride

A simple and sweet fantasy romance to play in the background as you laze around and get a few chores done around the house.

4. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ferris may have been a terrible role model but he is definitely fun to watch. His day off will have you reminiscing everything you wish you could have done this Sunday.

5. Sister Act

Maggie Smith and Whoopi Goldberg make this film a delight to watch. And you can keep up with the simple and fun storyline even if you are dozing in and out of sleep.

6. School Of Rock

Dewey Finn was the coolest teacher ever! This film will surely make your Sunday better, with good music and a dozen great laughs.

7. Home Alone

One of the most iconic Christmas movie out there, this film immediately puts anyone in the holiday mood.

8. Dirty Dancing

Nothing like a good clandestine love affair and some great music to put you in the perfect Sunday mood.

9. The Breakfast Club

Five high school teenagers who come together during detention, this movie is a must-watch for every cinema lover. And it perfectly matches your no-drama Sunday vibe.

10. 17 Again

One of Zac Efron's best, this movie is sprinkled with good laughs, a chill story line and requires little attention.

11. Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

This 1989 film about a crazy scientist and his tiny children is the ideal movie to watch with your family.

12. Mamma Mia!

If you're a fan of musicals then this Meryl Streep film should be on top of your Sunday watch-list.

This Sunday, leave all your troubles behind.