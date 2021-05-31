Wondering what all to binge watch in the coming month? Then here is a list of cool OTT releases that are taking place this month! Check them out.

1. The Family Man, Season 2

Almost all of us have seen the trailer of the show. And, it looks just as promising as season one! So, don't miss out and catch it on Amazon Prime Video, on the 4th of June.

6. Loki

Who isn't waiting for this drop? Catch Loki on Disney+Hostar on the 9th of June!

3. Kim’s Convenience, Season 5

If you've been a loyal fan of Kim’s Convenience, then you must continue on this sacred path and catch its latest season on Netflix. The season will drop on the 2nd of June.

5. Lupin, Season 2

Releasing on the 11th of June, this sensational show will be giving its audiences a second season this time around. Excited? You can catch it on Netflix.

6. Skater Girl

The story revolves around a young girl deciding to take part in skateboarding on a competitive level. You can catch this super cool watch on Netflix.

7. Too Hot To Handle, Season 2

The reality show's first season was an absolute hit! So why in the world would you miss the second season? Watch it on Netflix, on the 23rd of June.

8. Sherni

Sherni is a film that revolves around a forest officer who is seeking to protect and maintain the balance shared by animals and humans. Although the exact release date has not yet been disclosed, we know that it will be releasing this month on Amazon Prime Video.

9. Fatherhood

The film will show Kevin Hart playing a widowed single parent, and the struggles that come with it. You can catch it on Netflix on the 18th of June.

10. Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

If you're into documentaries, especially ones surrounding our ecosystem and environment. This should be on your watch list. You can watch it on Netflix on the 4th of June.

11. Sophie: : A Murder in West Cork

This is a documentary examining a murder case that took place in Ireland, in 1996. So, if you're into crime shows, then this is for you. It will be releasing on the 30th of June on Netflix.

12. Luca

A Disney and Pixar original, the film takes us to the Italian Riviera and shows us the story of a young boy spending a beautiful summer in a seaside town. You can catch it on Disney+Hotstar, it will be releasing on the 18th of June.

Happy Watching!