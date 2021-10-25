It's only now that we're seeing more women-oriented films come along. Not to say that there haven't been some great ones in the past, but the present is undoubtedly richer and better for women-centric everything.

So here is a list of some of the best women-oriented films ranked according to IMDb you can watch. Take a look.

1. Queen - 8.2

Starring Kangana Ranaut, the film is a story about a girl who finds herself amidst a broken engagement. You can watch it on Netflix.

2. Pink - 8.1

Pink is about an assault victim who is charged for the murder of her attacker. You can watch the gripping crime drama on Netflix.

3. Kahaani - 8.1

A story about a wife who's on a search to find her missing husband, Kahaani might just be your thing if you love mysteries and murders. Catch it on Hotsar + Disney.

4. Arth - 7.9

Arth is a story of a wife who finds out about her husband's extra-marital affair, and how she finds the courage to rebuild herself once they part ways. It is available to watch on YouTube.

5. English Vinglish - 7.8

This is a film that I would like to personally recommend to everyone, English Vinglish is about how Shashi discovers herself amidst a marriage that has turned unfulfilling, but not devoid of love. You can watch it on ZEE5.

6. Mirch Masala - 7.7

Mirch Masala released in 1986 and stars Smita Patil. The film is set in colonial India and shows the audience a story of a woman who is chased down and peer-pressured into handing herself over to a Subedar so that he can sexually assault her. Catch this one on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Neerja - 7.6

The film is based on the true heroic story of Neerja Bhanot, and stars Sonam Kapoor. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Margarita With A Straw - 7.2

The film stars Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta and is about the journey of a girl named Leila (played by Kalki Koechlin) who has cerebral palsy and decides to go study in New York. Catch it on Netflix.

9. No One Killed Jessica - 7.2

No One Killed Jessica is based on the true story of Jesica Lall, and her unfortunate murder. Also on the campaign that aimed at getting her killer locked up. It is available to watch on Netflix.

10. Soni - 7.1

Soni is about two policewomen who are shown to be fighting crimes against women, while also dealing with their own personal issues as women. You can watch it on Netflix.

11. Tumhari Sulu - 7

Starring Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu is a story about a woman who enjoys her life as a housewife, but lands an exciting job as a radio jockey and ends up being great at it! Catch it on Amazon Prime Video.

12. Thappad - 6.8

Thappad is centred around a woman (Amrita) who decides to take legal action against her husband after he slaps her at a house party. Though he's only ever done this once, Amrita decides she has the choice to call this the last straw in their marriage. It's available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

So, which one do you want to watch first?