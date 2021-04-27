While on average every song is about 4-5 minutes each in a Bollywood movie, some composers put that rule in the trash and composed some numbers that are way too long.

So, here some of the longest Bollywood numbers that you never realized went on forever :

1. Sandese Aate Hai - Border (10:40 minutes)

This beautiful song from J.P. Dutta's Border was composed by Anu Malik. It is over 10 minutes long and describes every soldier's emotions who is posted away from his family.

2. Ek Saathi Aur Bhi Tha - LOC Kargil (8:46 minutes)

This song composed by Anu Malik and sung by Sonu Nigam paid homage to every martyr who lost his life fighting for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. The song is over 8 minutes long.

3. Senti Wali Mental - Shaandaar (10:05 minutes)

This song featuring Alia Bhatt was composed by music maestro Amit Trivedi. It is over 10 minutes long.

4. Sunoji Dulhan - Hum Saath Saath Hain (11:36 minutes)

This fun song when everyone from the Chaturvedi khandaan welcomes their new bhabhi in the family was composed by Raam Laxman. It is over 11 minutes long.

5. Didi Tera Devar Deewana - Hum Aapke Hain Koun (7:38 minutes)

This blockbuster hit song is a wedding favourite for decades now. The pure magic created by Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan is still iconic. Composed by Raam Laxman and Lata Mangeshkar, this song is over 7 minutes long.

6. Antakshari - Maine Pyar Kiya (9:23 minutes)

This iconic movie starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree had a fun Antakshari musical which is over 9 minutes long.

7. Soni Soni - Mohabbatein (9:10 minutes)

This beautiful Holi song which showed all cast members enjoying themselves was composed by Jatin-Lalit. It is over 9 minutes long.

8. The Medley - Mujhse Dosti Karoge (12:09 minutes)

Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam and Pamela Chopra combined some popular Hindi songs for a medley for Raj Khanna (Hrithik Rishan) and Tina Kapoor's (Kareena Kapoor) sangeet ceremony in the movie. The song is over 12 minutes long.

9. Piya Tose Naina Laage Re - Guide (8:29 minutes)

This enigmatic song starring Waheeda Rahman was composed by S D Burman and sung by Lata Mageshkar. It is over 8 minutes long.

10. Humein to Loot Liya Mil Ke Husn Waalon Ne - Al Hilal (8:41 minutes)

The most popular Qawalli song from the 1958 super hit movie Al Hilal is sung by Ismail Azad over 8 minutes long.

11. Kabootar Ja Ja Ja - Maine Pyar Kiya (7:47 minutes)

Maine Pyar Kiya’s favourite song is also one of the longest songs. Composed by Raam Laxman, this song is over 8 minutes long.

12. Panchi Nadiya Pawan Ke - Refugee (9:50 minutes)

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik, and composed by Anu Malik, this beautiful song is over 9 minutes long.

13. Aap Ke Kamre Mein - Yaadon Ki Baaraat ( 11:07 minutes)

This beautiful number was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. It was composed by RD Burman.

14. Kehta Hai Baabul - Baabul (8:00 minutes)

Amitabh Bachchan sings this melodious bidaai song for her daughter in the movie. It is written by Sameer and is 8 minutes long.

Which song surprised you?