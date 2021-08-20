Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, the badshaah of Bollywood, is sadly also the lead in some of the most problematic scenes and storylines in Hindi movies. Don't believe us? Here are some scenes from Shah Rukh Khan movies, that'll leave you cringing.

1. This gross dating scheme from Kal Ho Na Ho

2. Literally every scene from Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, but this one wins

3. Raj and Simran aren't the ideal romantic couple. Because this guy harassed her and violated her personal space in this creepy train scene in DDLJ.

4. And then he pretends that he slept with her and instead of calling the cops on him, she hugs him? WHY

5. Whatever this scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai meant, because it was just bizarre.

6. Also this one from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Rahul whistles at a teacher and she ... laughs?

7. When Rahul fat-shamed Rohit and slut-shamed Pooja throughout the film because he was oh-so-perfect.

8. When he walked into Nisha's room without permission when she was changing and didn't think it warranted an apology. Instead, he bullied her into calling him 'the best'. This guy was the worst.

9. Where do I even start with Raj Aryan in Mohabbatein? This man actively encouraged his students to break rules and snuck girls into Gurukul for absolutely no reason. He lied for them, to them and I'm pretty sure distracted them from actually studying.

10. Also when he told his students that they shouldn't take no for an answer because who cares about that stuff?

11. Don't get me wrong, I know Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of the worst films SRK has ever done. But him saying “Tum uss type ki ho hi nahi” in this movie. And then slut-shaming Sejal after 'saving her life', is just not acceptable.

12. SRK singing Apun Bola in Josh was the biggest middle finger Bollywood has ever given consent.

