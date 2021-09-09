Rendezvous with Simi Garewal has been one of the most iconic shows we grew up watching. Simi, in all her poise and elegance would treat her guests with utmost respect and empathy, and that was her magic. She made them feel safe, as they spoke of their deepest secrets on national television.

Here are some of the moments from the show that truly showed the vulnerability of these celebrities, from different walks of life:

1. When Ratan Tata spoke about marriage and still feeling lonely from time to time.

2. When Sushmita Sen spilled the beans on being shunned away by adoption organisations because they thought she wanted attention.

3. When Kiran Bedi opened up about people trying to bribe her via her little daughter.

4. When Maharani Gayatri Devi revealed how she felt the moment she was arrested.

5. When Jaya Bachchan cried on the show as she recalled Amitabh Bachchan's accident.

6. When Jayalalithaa spoke about how she was separated from her mother for years.

7. When Rekha admitted to being in love with Amitabh Bachchan.

8. When Raveena Tandon spoke of the engagement to Akshay Kumar.

And how he promises they would get married once his shoot was done.

9. When Preity Zinta broke down, talking about her father's death, who passed away when she was just 13-years-old.

10. When Dev Anand spoke of the death of the woman he loved, Suraiya. And why he did not go see her at the deathbed, where he knew she was surrounded by the media.

11. When Aishwarya Rai spoke of how everyone in the industry constantly pulls each other down.

12. When Maneka Gandhi spoke of politics and her married life like no one in the family had ever before.

12. When Hema Malini revealed that her parents did not approve of her marriage to Dharmendra.

Which was your favourite moment?





All images are screenshots from the show unless mentioned otherwise.

Design credits: Sawan Kumari

