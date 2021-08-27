Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Indian icon who has paved her way to international stardom, is truly an inspiration. But it isn't just her talent and hard work that sets her apart. Nope, we are in awe of Priyanka for the attitude she brings to the table. She takes no bullshit and has time and again shut down people in interviews across the globe, and we love her for it.

Here are some of our favourite comebacks she gave on international platforms.

1. In an interview, where Priyanka Chopra was given a set of the most Googled questions about her, one of the questions read, "is Priyanka Chopra Hindi?' And being the iconic desi girl she is, she responded with sass.

Hindi is a language. I'm Hindu, which is the religion. It's a slight difference. Just educate yourself.

2. In the same interview, this turned up - "Is Priyanka Chopra Miss Universe?" And she replied instantly with a - you 'should' google that.

No, I was Miss World 2000 and you should Google that.

3. On The Wendy Williams Show, she was asked by Wendy, "You're friends with Meghan Markle, Price Harry's girlfriend?' and she immediately retorted with this brilliant response.

Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements. Just saying.

4. And then said this when she was asked about having dates on red carpets.

Why do you always need a date? It's so overrated. I always feel the need for not a date at the carpet. My moment. My outfit. Strong independent woman.

5. On her show, Chelsea expressed her sadness that Priyanka Chopra was the only actor in the film who wasn't running down in slow motion in a bathing suit. And Priyanka's reaction was everything!

Yes, for me! Can you imagine being in that kind of shape, for that movie, for 4 months. They probably eat nothing.

6. And then she was tactlessly asked if she would sleep with her co-star's from Baywatch - Zac Efron or Dwayne Johnson.

Why are these questions asked to me? Um, neither. It's a lot.

7. In another episode of Chelsea, she was asked if she knew English before she came to New York. And her response was epic.

Another fact. 10% of India probably speaks English. Which is 1.3 million people, which is more than most nations.

8. At the Golden Globe red carpet, the first question the interviewer asked her was, "Who is the lucky man accompanying you?" and she gave him a second to repeat his question and said this.

No one.

9. He asked her if she was 'still' single.

I'm vague about it. I feel like you're single till there's a ring on the finger.

10. At the Rachael Ray Show, Priyanka was asked how she could even say her lines while looking at Zac and the Rock in Baywatch (because they look too good). And she, very diplomatically, flipped the question over and began talking about her role instead.

Because... I play a villain.

11. At the Global Education & Skills Forum in Dubai, Priyanka Chopra was asked, "If suppose, due to some stupidity of a boy, a girl gives him a slap. As a feminist, I haven't seen you, ever, as a feminist, complaining against the abuse of a man. Where is your equality then? If God forbid, a man slaps a woman, it's considered a crime, and heavens fall down! But if on the screen, a girl slaps a man, where is your equality?" Her response made every feminist proud.

Physiologically men and women are different. There is no debate about it. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are not saying we want to able to be like a 200 pound man and beat the shit out of somebody else. We are not saying that. We are saying that you give the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and no body questions when you're driven at 50 and have three children, how you managing, don't question me at all. That's what I am saying. I can be a CEO and a mother. So when a girl slaps a man who eve teases her, he deserves it."

12. At the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she was asked,"Why don't you like the term Bollywood?"

A lot of Indian actors don't like the term Bollywood. I think around the world, the term Bollywood has been reduced to a Zumba class. It is, you stop someone and you say, hey do you know what Bollywood is? They'd say, yeah I just took a Bollywood class.

You can take the desi out of India but you can't take the desi sass out of Priyanka Chopra.