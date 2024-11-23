After a year’s break Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘I Want To Talk’ was officially released in the cinemas on Friday. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, known for Piku and October, this movie delves into the emotional journey of a man battling his inner turmoil while confronting a life-threatening condition. Abhishek Bachchan’s portrayal of a flawed yet relatable protagonist in the trailer makes it appealing and thought-provoking.