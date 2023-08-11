It’s another weekend, another movie release time!

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 has now hit the theatres. From a soul-soothing background score and an intriguing plotline, the second part of this blockbuster-hit movie has taken the internet by storm.



In this installment, the protagonist, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) once again goes to Pakistan to bring his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), during the 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War.



Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:

Best movie great act by #SunnyDeol ji no one beat him . Superhit movie and 90s craze 💖 #Gadar2 — Manpreet Kaur Jassi 👑 (@StarKuri_Jassi) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2 is filled with Iconic dialogues, raw action and patriotism 🇮🇳



Tara Singh is back for his throne at the box office👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hTFZCFnRiW — Cricket (@JeebanTosh) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2 #Gadar2review

True masala entertainment, dose of nostalgia scenes. Tara Singh back with one more solid performance after a long period. Iconic @iamsunnydeol paji at his best. Could go anywhere between 250 to 300 crores. — Shrishail Mathapati (@nameISshrishail) August 11, 2023

The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review#Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course…

(2/3) — ASK_RO (@_AskRO) August 11, 2023

90s feel, only #SunnyDeol is outstanding Action,Emotion,Performances all out of limits 1* This movie is a joke. An Absolute joke. Launching of #UtkarshSharma failed once again.

the visuals are terrible. dialogues are good #Gadar2 #Gadar2Review

Rating 2.5 🌟

Overhyped movie 🙏 — rock saksham (@rocksaksham7) August 11, 2023

Great decision by the makers of #Animal @TSeries #Gadar2 be gadar macha Diya hai.

Everyone is only talking about one film and that is #Gadar2

No-one movie would have survived no matter how good that would have been. pic.twitter.com/cHjwdi26jq — Believer (@Believer2202) August 11, 2023

Bhai kya movie Bana di #gadar2 — shivam sharma (@Iam_shivam09) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2 movie is an all time blockbuster material #SunnyDeol is back with bang — PrateekMishra⭐ (@prateekmishra_1) August 11, 2023

Gadar2 BLOCKBUSTER — Mahesh panchal (@Maheshp05644392) August 11, 2023

Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Luv Sinha in pivotal roles.