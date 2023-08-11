It’s another weekend, another movie release time!

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 has now hit the theatres. From a soul-soothing background score and an intriguing plotline, the second part of this blockbuster-hit movie has taken the internet by storm.

In this installment, the protagonist, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) once again goes to Pakistan to bring his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), during the 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Luv Sinha in pivotal roles.