In recent times, there have been two particular kinds of cinema that have worked wonders at the box-office, one is horror-comedy, and the other is franchise films, sequels of a once highly admired and acclaimed movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is an amalgamation of both genres and that is reflected in its incredible opening box-office numbers. The third installment of the series brings back the star of the first movie, Vidya Balan and the latest edition is Madhuri Dixit, both of whom seem to be playing Manjulika.

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, a fraudster posing as an exorcist along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav

Sanjay Mishra and Triptii Dimri with him. The movie is clashing with Singham Again for the Diwali weekend release slot. Despite the competition and the underwhelming sentiment for both sequels on the internet, the extraordinary money they are minting is indicative of one thing – that sequels are here to stay.

While many have criticized the movie for lacking the charm of the original, some have praised the climax. Here are some of the tweets so you can decide which movie to go for this festive season, or just to watch something new on OTT.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

An ultimate edging cringefest with too many things going on just to confuse the audience.



There are moments where you find the horror interesting but sadly they are few.



The humor feels forced and can be straight up cringe sometimes the worst part is aise… pic.twitter.com/C4MZlh1ikt — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) November 1, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Nutshell



Kartik trying too much to be like Akshay Kumar!!



No Horror at all – Little Comedy 🫡



Messed up Story bhai.. raja aur raja ka vanshaaj kya chall raha hai.. 😪 pic.twitter.com/RJjmvQ50TB — Harshit Bhatia (@harshitbhatiayt) November 1, 2024

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 REVIEW: LITTLE HORROR, LITTLE COMEDY – 2 STARS (⭐️⭐️)#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 fails to capitalize on what’s the flavour of the season – horror comedy – as the film is largely flat with an unconvincing marriage between the two genres. The issue with #BB3 rests in the… pic.twitter.com/xlMKV49UUr — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 1, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiya 3 is so bad I checked my LinkedIn inbox mid movie — Shruti Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@adhicutting) November 1, 2024

Bhool bhulaiya 3.5 star bicche bohot boring or slow ho jaati hai overall can watch with family good acting by everyone specially kartik Aryan, vidhya balan and madhuri excellent movie koi kucch bi bole but dekh saakte hai 1 baar toh good entertainment movie — ҠAZ ⭐ (@Kaz_Toxic) November 1, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiya 3 – a story with no horror element, no depth and full of lame jokes makes it a disappointed watch. #BhoolBhulaiya3 — Nikhil Yadav (@nikhilshares) November 1, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiya maine dekhi sirf climax hi acha laga baaki one time watch hai — Nancy (@NancyKS0812) November 1, 2024

Bhut hi cring movie hai bhai 😂



OG Bhool Bhulaiya ko match nhi kr sakta koi bhi

2nd part bhi cringe the pura , situational comedy nhi hai , forcefully comedy hai . — ραυℓ (@Aks_shubham_) November 2, 2024

My Honest Review..'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Is Better Than 'Singham Again' Movie. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Last Twist Is Emotional. 'Singham Again' 'Ranveer Singh' Character Is So Funny. 'Salman Khan' Entry Is Only For 'Next Movie' Announcement.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #SinghamAgain #Review — Anuj Kumar (@AnujKumar1910) November 2, 2024

watched both #SinghamAgain and #BhoolBhulaiya3 , and accordin to me i found both movies entertaining and watchable definitely 😁🦸‍♂️

among these both if you ask me better konsi thi i will definitely say "Bhool Bhulaiya 3" because isme climax better tha unlike singham which is plain — Pratham Singhal (@prathamhaimast) November 2, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiya 3 was decent and much better than I expected after watching the trailer..It's not that bad as people are criticising on sm — ' (@jeenelagahun) November 2, 2024

The movie offers a mix of thrills and chills the struggles to reach the heights of its predecessor though Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gives as a solid performance. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review — Mohit Jha (@mohittjhaa) November 2, 2024

Is it on your Diwaloween watch-list?