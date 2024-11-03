In recent times, there have been two particular kinds of cinema that have worked wonders at the box-office, one is horror-comedy, and the other is franchise films, sequels of a once highly admired and acclaimed movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is an amalgamation of both genres and that is reflected in its incredible opening box-office numbers. The third installment of the series brings back the star of the first movie, Vidya Balan and the latest edition is Madhuri Dixit, both of whom seem to be playing Manjulika.
Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, a fraudster posing as an exorcist along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav
Sanjay Mishra and Triptii Dimri with him. The movie is clashing with Singham Again for the Diwali weekend release slot. Despite the competition and the underwhelming sentiment for both sequels on the internet, the extraordinary money they are minting is indicative of one thing – that sequels are here to stay.
While many have criticized the movie for lacking the charm of the original, some have praised the climax. Here are some of the tweets so you can decide which movie to go for this festive season, or just to watch something new on OTT.
