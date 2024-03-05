Kiran Rao’s directorial project Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres last Friday, the 1st of March. The comedy-drama addresses social evils, specifically related to the ones women are faced with. In typical (but not really) Kiran-Rao-fashion, the film has received a lot of praise for discussing such serious issues with humour as a facilitating tool.

Credit: Filmfare

The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava etc, and is getting marvellous responses from Twitter. Here, take a look for yourself in case you plan on catching a show soon:

Sunday Morning show of #LapataLadies, and I'm still reeling from the emotional rollercoaster! Kudos to #KiranRao , the movie is a beautiful blend of laughter and tears, addressing relatable topics with grace. Also entire cast delivers stellar performances. A must-watch!" pic.twitter.com/GmX0X0qAwi — rach_aha (@rach_aha) March 3, 2024

#LapataLadies– It was a surprisingly beautiful movie having elements of humor, social commentary and equally amazing climax. Kiran Rao paints this 2000s era village where the patriarchy shuns the dreams of women and they search for a gateway to self freedom.

Highly Recommend pic.twitter.com/ZC5y1hahBH — RED_DEVIL_MOVIE_GEEK (@REDDEVILGEEK1) March 2, 2024

"Movie recommendations"



Watched "Lapata ladies" yesterday night



Every one should see this film specially by every ladies,had lots of good moments Aamir khan and kiron Rao did a fantastic job.. Awesome casting..Overall after 12th fail a good film to watch 🙂



Not a paid tweet — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) March 4, 2024

More people need to get on the Lapata Ladies hype train✨️❤️ — Disha Padau (@disha_padau) March 3, 2024

Lapata Ladies – a beautifully made film and shows the power of a simple story told with impactful precision. From acting to screenplay, it's a delightful, heartwarming watch. Just genuine brilliance. Hoping it becomes the next 3 Idiots. Kudos to the team! 🎬👏 #LapataLadies — Mihir Mukherjee (@MihirMukherjee) March 3, 2024

#LapataLadies very good short and crisp movie. Hit all the notes without dragging too much. Must watch! — Praveen (@nmPraveen) March 2, 2024

Just came back watching a movie called #LapataLadies which was simple yet sweet love story, filled with raw emotions and a captivating storyline!

Kudos to the whole cast and crew for creating a Masterpiece❤️✨️ — Surabhi (@surabhimirajkar) March 3, 2024

Watched #LapataLadies and I'm blown away! Such raw emotions and a captivating storyline. Reminds me of 'Taare Zameen Par' in the best way possible. Kudos to the entire team for creating such a masterpiece! ❤️ — Hania Tehreem Ellahi (@haniatehreem) March 3, 2024

#LapataLadies was truly delightful! If you have a window, do give this a chance. It's guaranteed to leave you with a smile and some food for thought.♥️

Thank you #KiranRao for this gem. Looking forward to more of your films! pic.twitter.com/RKuT7mD61J — Divyam Pant (@DivyamPant) March 3, 2024

Watched #LapataLadies and I'm still emotional ! Kudos to #KiranRao for this exceptional film. It's a mix of laughter and tears, tackling relatable topics without any vulgarity. @ravikishann shines throughout the movie and the whole cast delivers fantastic performances pic.twitter.com/QUpc58IZwp — Filmyverse (@itsfilmyverse) March 1, 2024



You can also watch the trailer of the film here.