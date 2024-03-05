Kiran Rao’s directorial project Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres last Friday, the 1st of March. The comedy-drama addresses social evils, specifically related to the ones women are faced with. In typical (but not really) Kiran-Rao-fashion, the film has received a lot of praise for discussing such serious issues with humour as a facilitating tool.
The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava etc, and is getting marvellous responses from Twitter. Here, take a look for yourself in case you plan on catching a show soon:
You can also watch the trailer of the film here.
