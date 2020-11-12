Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur & Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ludo is finally out on Netflix.

Main Aalu, mujhe naachne ka bohot shauk hai, Mithun da ke gaano aur Pinky ke ishaaron par. ;) #Ludo premiers 12 November, only on Netflix! @NetflixIndia @basuanurag @TSeries pic.twitter.com/HqTjPO4uYF — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 11, 2020

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, the story revolves around 4 different people who end up crossing paths.

So, if you're thinking to watch this movie, here are a few reviews that will help.

Now Watching: #Ludo

Pankaj Tripathi has blessed our screens again. ❤️ — Anoushka 🦋 (@tiworryy) November 12, 2020

10 minutes into #LudoOnNetflix ... And already looks damn interesting .... Absolute unknown premise and totally intriguing .... First day first show at home #Ludo — On d Rocks (@MOVIESonRocks) November 12, 2020

40 mins in! And it’s soo interesting!! Loving the way it’s all connected❤️ AND EVERY ACTOR IS SOLIDD! This Ludo theme is cool and fresh! #Ludo #LudoReview — Toheed🧳 (@dvn_toheed) November 12, 2020

#Ludo what a movie dark, sleek, funny all at once loved it. Best directed movie of 2020.@basuanurag

#LudoOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/m43U7OCfyM — Siddhart Singh (@aapkasid) November 12, 2020

WTF is happening in #Ludo ... Getting more hodgepodge with each passing minute ... Amazing scenes but deliberate incoherent screenplay ... Still hoping against hope it all comes together in the end #LudoOnNetflix — On d Rocks (@MOVIESonRocks) November 12, 2020

@juniorbachchan Dil jeet liye #Ludo mein... yuva, guru aur bluffmaster types..!! The Big Bull also looks promising... Good Luck Sir. — @Resistance (@kundendu) November 12, 2020

#ludo ko samjhne ke liye time lagega but it proves to be a good watch — Radhika sharma✨ (@Radzsharma123) November 12, 2020

#Ludo is overall fun but could have been at least 40 min shorter. The director who’s also the cinematographer this time, wants to give us (totally avoidable) return tour of Jagga Jasoos and Barfi! slowing down the pace big time. — Qissago (@Kahaanikaar) November 12, 2020