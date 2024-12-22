The new tale of Mufasa and Simba is finally here 30 years after the release of the beloved The Lion King. Mufasa: The Lion King has released in India this Friday. The photo-realistically animated movie serves both as a sequel and prequel to the 2019 The Lion King.

One thing is for sure, Disney has not left any stone unturned to make this movie palatable for everyone. In the Hindi dub of the film, Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, and both his sons Aryan and Abram are the voices of Simba and a young Mufasa respectively. To attract the crowd down south, superstar Mahesh Babu has lent his voice as Mufasa in the Telugu release. Directed by Academy Award winner Berry Jenkins (director of Moonlight), Mufasa: The Lion King is not just for the kids, but is also for the ones who have grown up singing Hakuna Matata.

Here’s a compilation of what people have to say on Twitter about this movie, living their nostalgia through the journey of the lost cub who would not just rule the jungle, but would also rule everyone’s heart.





Wow. I am shocked.#Mufasa is a DEEPLY emotional film, filled with great music and incredible visuals.



Disney righted every wrong from the original “live-action” remake, creating what might be one of the best “live-action” Disney film in YEARS. https://t.co/OyFxf5AS3M pic.twitter.com/N9yRjLtjwr — TheConnorWebb (@TheConnorWeb) December 17, 2024

MUFASA is lightyears better from THE LION KING (2019). Predictably nostalgic, but I don’t know, something about the Barry Jenkins magic that I found infectious here. The callbacks to Zimmer is a cheat code. I enjoyed this way more than I thought I would. pic.twitter.com/P5yNV8dB5W — InSession Film (@InSessionFilm) December 17, 2024

#Mufasa is a real mixed bag.



When it works, it really works. Mufasa's rise can elicit big emotions.



But Scar's fall felt unearned. His entire personality changes w/ 1 scene. There's too many rushed plot lines.



Songs were all forgettable.



Moments of greatness. Many issues. pic.twitter.com/nfkucNBoHz — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) December 17, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King tries to expand the legacy of The Lion King, but it lacks the emotional depth and timeless magic of the original. Stunning visuals, sure, but it feels like a shadow of what made Simba’s story so iconic. 🦁 #MufasaTheLionKing #Disney#SRK — Navneet Kumar (@chikkusayshi) December 21, 2024

SRK's voice as Mufasa in The Lion King is pure magic. His powerful yet soothing tone brings the character to life, adding unmatched depth and gravitas. Truly the king's voice for the King of the Pride Lands! ❤️👑#SRK #ShahRukhKhan #TheLionKing — ashishh (@iashishranjann) December 20, 2024

SRK’s voice as MUFASA.😍



SRK’s voice made it such a great experience. pic.twitter.com/JRbvZtqYTu — Aryan (@Noah_756) December 20, 2024

#Mufasa is watched. I liked it a-lot. Nothing groundbreaking per se but a solid backstory for an iconic character. IIRC there was criticism for live action animals lacking expressions in TLK. Disney worked on that here.



Hindi dub is done really well. SRK says “main hoon naa”… — (charlie) (@meJat32) December 21, 2024

Abram's voice as young Mufasa also worked really well with the innocent expressions they have incorporated into the visuals..

Also, I am glad someone else noticed the "Main Hoon Na" reference, he said it almost 4 times..I am sure it was SRK's idea @iamsrk #MufasaTheLionKing — ASPIRANT_SRKian555 (@shaivalshah4) December 21, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s voice as Mufasa made it so much better & enjoyable.🩷



Although SRK is 59, he still really brought a certain youthfulness & charm through his voice required for a young Mufasa who is set on a his journey for greatness.



His “young” voice felt so good to hear.🩷 https://t.co/PwXnGzuAiz — Aryan (@Noah_756) December 21, 2024

From confetti to cats, Mahesh Babu fans celebrate Mufasa: The Lion King like no other! A fan recreated the Simba moment with their pet. Watch!#MufasaTheLionKing #MaheshBabu @DisneyStudiosINhttps://t.co/IOCAE5JwyFhttps://t.co/5fqBjjgI8e — Balaji (@RDBalaji) December 21, 2024

mahesh babu is voicing mufasa in the telugu version of the movie and I find out about it via a vid of his stans celebrating with a majestic cat like its simba 😭 — silk (@silkblanket) December 21, 2024

We know you will be visiting the theaters to watch Mufasa because of a child around you, or maybe, for the child inside you.