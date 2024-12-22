The new tale of Mufasa and Simba is finally here 30 years after the release of the beloved The Lion King. Mufasa: The Lion King has released in India this Friday. The photo-realistically animated movie serves both as a sequel and prequel to the 2019 The Lion King.
One thing is for sure, Disney has not left any stone unturned to make this movie palatable for everyone. In the Hindi dub of the film, Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, and both his sons Aryan and Abram are the voices of Simba and a young Mufasa respectively. To attract the crowd down south, superstar Mahesh Babu has lent his voice as Mufasa in the Telugu release. Directed by Academy Award winner Berry Jenkins (director of Moonlight), Mufasa: The Lion King is not just for the kids, but is also for the ones who have grown up singing Hakuna Matata.
Here’s a compilation of what people have to say on Twitter about this movie, living their nostalgia through the journey of the lost cub who would not just rule the jungle, but would also rule everyone’s heart.
We know you will be visiting the theaters to watch Mufasa because of a child around you, or maybe, for the child inside you.