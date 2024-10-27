Recently, there has been a rise of a particular kind of sub-genre in Indian thriller movies, the ones that are set in hill stations where the mist doesn’t just blur one’s vision, it guards secrets. After movies like Jaane Jaan and Cuttputlli, the latest addition to this intriguing list is the Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial Do Patti, written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie also marks many firsts – with this Kriti Sanon has launched her production house Blue Butterfly Films, it’s the first time Kajol is playing a cop, and it marked the Bollywood debut of the small screen superstar Shaheer Sheikh.
While the trailer provided us with important information regarding the plot – the no-nonsense cop character of Kajol seeks to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case, the vicious rivalry between the twin sisters and the volatile man they both love – like a good thriller and an illusionist, the movie certainly has not shown us all its cards.
Here’s what the internet has to say about the film, so you can decide whether to stream Do Patti this weekend.
It’s safe to say the netizens are divided in their opinion about the film, clearly they have do raay about Do Patti