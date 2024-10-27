Recently, there has been a rise of a particular kind of sub-genre in Indian thriller movies, the ones that are set in hill stations where the mist doesn’t just blur one’s vision, it guards secrets. After movies like Jaane Jaan and Cuttputlli, the latest addition to this intriguing list is the Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial Do Patti, written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie also marks many firsts – with this Kriti Sanon has launched her production house Blue Butterfly Films, it’s the first time Kajol is playing a cop, and it marked the Bollywood debut of the small screen superstar Shaheer Sheikh.

While the trailer provided us with important information regarding the plot – the no-nonsense cop character of Kajol seeks to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case, the vicious rivalry between the twin sisters and the volatile man they both love – like a good thriller and an illusionist, the movie certainly has not shown us all its cards.

Here’s what the internet has to say about the film, so you can decide whether to stream Do Patti this weekend.

Just finished with #DoPatti movie it's a good movie with social message kirti sanon was amazing she nailed it double role both sisters personality was totally different one was shy scared other was bold Kajol was good in cop role and @Shaheer_S u killed it u portrayed totally… pic.twitter.com/tQN0qvpkky — Varsha A (@VarshaASNS) October 26, 2024

Shaheer Sheikh can unabashedly overshadow these bollywood actors any day. His role as Arjun is still irreplaceable and irrevocable. He slayed in #DoPatti . His chemistry with Kriti was nothing but amazing. I hope he will be given more opportunities. Kudos to Indonesia ke SRK. pic.twitter.com/IoDhctEyA1 — 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐭 (@TheCynicalRuler) October 27, 2024

Miss Sanon, you made me cry 😭 What a performer you are! I was like, how long are you going to stay quiet, Saumya? Speak up! Just Speak up! The way you conveyed Saumya's pain, trauma and emotions is truly outstanding 👏👌#KritiSanon #DoPatti pic.twitter.com/gCaRoBjrRJ — Triptii Trisha Mehra (@thesassything13) October 26, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

#KritiSanon and the flair with which she pulls off two contrasting personalities is squandered in a dumbed down thriller like #DoPatti



A romantic pulpy thriller transitions to become an inorganic PSA on a nuanced evil of society!



Kriti & Shaheer killed it but that's about it pic.twitter.com/mW8purcU8W — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 25, 2024

Great watch #DoPatti is 🙌

Specially addressing issue of domestic violence.

Its so great when all actors involved does splendid job. Kriti who did double role and aced it, Shaheer as dhruv showing a very different role but so great.

Kajol my alltime fav actress was the best 🤌 pic.twitter.com/iRmDCLxphS — ડꪖꪀ𝕛 ~☆ (@SanjKiDuniya) October 27, 2024

Recently watched #DoPatti and I loved it, Kriti Sanon was fab and Shaheer Sheikh literally surprised me he was superb. pic.twitter.com/Z1Ik8TLPup — ʙʜᴜᴍɪ (@Priyanka_stan) October 27, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti gives easily the best female performance from Hindi cinema in #DoPatti this year..with that robot movie & Crew she has proven that she is the most versatile actress to have come from the new generation and I hope she continues to get projects that showcase her talent — Vimla (@TumhariVimla) October 25, 2024

#DoPatti A really good watch. Entire cast was fab but special shout out to #KritiSanon for her awesome persformance.The movie was a really good. @kritisanon @itsKajolD . Loved the movie. — Arijeet mohanty (@arij33t) October 27, 2024

actually liked #DoPatti, having gone in with very low expectations. The violence was difficult to watch. Kriti Sanin cries a lot, and smirks about, Kajol is irritating, Tanvi Azmi is totally wasted in a useless role. It’s not a movie to be remembered but a good one-time watch. — DisgruntledAandolanjeevi #DestroyTheAadhaar (@SanskariStree) October 27, 2024

Kanika Dhillon is so mid I can't 😭

Her works have been so bland repeatedly, which is exactly the opposite of what we expect!!

If she's writing a pulpy thriller, the least of all – IT SHOULD BE JUICY AS A GUILTY PLEASURE (which it's not) 😫

Btw, Kriti-Shaheer are fine! #DoPatti pic.twitter.com/HpGfa6g3UT — Jyotishree Nayak (@jyonaya003) October 25, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol and Kirti starrer #DoPatti is such a drag, it’s so cringe and confusing in storyline. None of the characters have depth, no twist great enough. There is no takeaway, no after thought here. What a waste of time

🍿 meter : 🌟 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/94qNZGRTEL — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) October 27, 2024

It’s safe to say the netizens are divided in their opinion about the film, clearly they have do raay about Do Patti