SonyLIV's latest web series, A Simple Murder has already made quite a mark, just days after its release. With an impressive starcast of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh, Amit Sial and Priya Anand, this dark comedy sure has a lot to offer.

Before you dive right in, here is what Twitter has to say about it:

#AsimpleMurder - Awesome always keeps you on edge. superb acting. great writing. @Mdzeeshanayyub man you just nailed it. Infact, everyone was just awesome. — Umar Daraz (@umardarazzz) November 23, 2020

#ASimpleMurder ’s chaos and confusion is worth every minute. SonyLIV is bang on with this one. @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/BhMvcZQMB1 — Bhaumil Patel ™👓 (@ImBhaumil) November 21, 2020

Awesome series. It's been a while I've watched something so good. #ASimpleMurder pic.twitter.com/7rvryWasFq — Ishanvi Singh (@SinghIshanvi) November 21, 2020

Superb acting by @Mdzeeshanayyub one of the best series of 2020. So good to see him again in this aftef challang. #ASimpleMurder pic.twitter.com/n1R9gRa4Az — Kuldeep♠ (@cooldeep1402) November 21, 2020

#ASimpleMurder @Mdzeeshanayyub Bhai you are amazing in the series.... loved it.. maza aa gaya ;) many many congratulations to you and the team! @saugatam Sir you'r killing it :) another big one! Congratulations!!#SonyLIV #ASimpleMurder — Akram Hassan (@akramfilm) November 23, 2020

With two prime characters remaining alive at the end, I can't wait for A Simple Murder's sequel. Superb casting and gripping direction. Acting by Amit Sial, @Mdzeeshanayyub and my all-time favourite @sushant_says is simplly top class! — Chadha Saab (@Centreof_Right) November 22, 2020

Make your weekend entertaining by watching #ASimpleMurder .

A good mixture of emotions, humor, drama & @Mdzeeshanayyub @sushant_says are flawless & others too.

Long live @SonyLIV & whole team to bring us such entertainment. — Shiny (@shinyshubhs) November 22, 2020

What a brilliant come back sir @sushant_says #ASimpleMurder is not that simple. Looking forward to see you many more projects like this. — Arshad (@ArshadMH29) November 23, 2020

Please make more of these SonyLIV confusion is worth every minute. @sushant_says yeh nahin dekha toh kya dekha#ASimpleMurder pic.twitter.com/0IzolU4Azh — Aman (@Downager) November 21, 2020

Just finished #ASimpleMurder. What a performance, what a thrill, what a movie. @Mdzeeshanayyub mastar ho bhai sach me. Har ek movie me pichhale record tod dere ho. Plz keep it up — Krishna (@Krishna58494144) November 21, 2020

Watch the trailer here:

You can stream the series on SonyLIV.