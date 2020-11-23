SonyLIV's latest web series, A Simple Murder has already made quite a mark, just days after its release. With an impressive starcast of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh, Amit Sial and Priya Anand, this dark comedy sure has a lot to offer.
Before you dive right in, here is what Twitter has to say about it:
#AsimpleMurder - Awesome always keeps you on edge. superb acting. great writing. @Mdzeeshanayyub man you just nailed it. Infact, everyone was just awesome.— Umar Daraz (@umardarazzz) November 23, 2020
#ASimpleMurder ’s chaos and confusion is worth every minute. SonyLIV is bang on with this one. @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/BhMvcZQMB1— Bhaumil Patel ™👓 (@ImBhaumil) November 21, 2020
Awesome series. It's been a while I've watched something so good. #ASimpleMurder pic.twitter.com/7rvryWasFq— Ishanvi Singh (@SinghIshanvi) November 21, 2020
Superb acting by @Mdzeeshanayyub one of the best series of 2020. So good to see him again in this aftef challang. #ASimpleMurder pic.twitter.com/n1R9gRa4Az— Kuldeep♠ (@cooldeep1402) November 21, 2020
#ASimpleMurder @Mdzeeshanayyub Bhai you are amazing in the series.... loved it.. maza aa gaya ;) many many congratulations to you and the team! @saugatam Sir you'r killing it :) another big one! Congratulations!!#SonyLIV #ASimpleMurder— Akram Hassan (@akramfilm) November 23, 2020
Make your weekend entertaining by watching #ASimpleMurder .— Shiny (@shinyshubhs) November 22, 2020
A good mixture of emotions, humor, drama & @Mdzeeshanayyub @sushant_says are flawless & others too.
Long live @SonyLIV & whole team to bring us such entertainment.
What a brilliant come back sir @sushant_says #ASimpleMurder is not that simple. Looking forward to see you many more projects like this.— Arshad (@ArshadMH29) November 23, 2020
MIND BLOWN…@ZeeshanAyyub nailing it in #ASimpleMurder pic.twitter.com/6DTIvJVYGw— Jagga (@Ravan9897) November 21, 2020
Please make more of these SonyLIV confusion is worth every minute. @sushant_says yeh nahin dekha toh kya dekha#ASimpleMurder pic.twitter.com/0IzolU4Azh— Aman (@Downager) November 21, 2020
Just finished #ASimpleMurder. What a performance, what a thrill, what a movie. @Mdzeeshanayyub mastar ho bhai sach me. Har ek movie me pichhale record tod dere ho. Plz keep it up— Krishna (@Krishna58494144) November 21, 2020
#ASimpleMurder is a must watch.@SonyLIV is offering some of the best content on ott...... expecting many more@Mdzeeshanayyub @sushant_says @PriyaAnand— Jaideep Singh 🏹 (@Jaideep121299) November 22, 2020
Watch the trailer here:
You can stream the series on SonyLIV.