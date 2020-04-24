When I first started watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008, I used to watch each and every episode.

After 12 years and 2,918 episodes, the only difference now is that even if I don't watch it every day, I can still watch any episode and not feel like I've missed anything

This is in fact the beauty of the show. You never get bored of watching it.

Watching TMKOC On loop is a whole different mood. — sak (@singasongg) April 4, 2020

It has been one of the top sitcoms in India for years. In terms of TRP, the show beats all other TV serials.

From entertainment and family feuds to humour and socially relevent messages, the show has everything.

The concept is simple. A member of the Gokuldham Society has a problem, the entire society finds a solution and the show ends with Taarak Mehta's message.

Thanks to it's clean humour, it is one of those shows you can watch with your family, anytime and every time.

Me, in 2009: TMKOC is my all time favourite show



Me, in 2019: TMKOC is my all time favourite show



A constant ✨ — pepper. (@ikk_kudi) December 30, 2019

From watching Jethalal 'Champaklal' Gada crushing over Babita Ji to Daya's unique garba, the show gives you so much to laugh at.

Tbh, it's not just a show. It's an emotion. And Gokuldham Society, a place where we Indians see a reflection of our lives.

Coronavirus will end in India,but broadcast of TMKOC's episodes rewind still won't end bc they are never ending. — Anshima Saini (@anshima__saini) April 16, 2020

Also, it is impossible to ignore the show because you find it running on Sony Sab all day.

While scrolling through the TV channels, there is no chance that you won't hit upon TMKOC.

Currently watching it !!! TMKOC is Lob ♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/jitKcaNxiG — Suraj R (@iamsuraj72) April 20, 2020

Returned home from a busy day at work? TMKOC will destress you.

Getting bored in the lockdown? TMKOC will entertain you.

Have nothing else to watch on TV? TMKOC hai na.

Maybe, this is also one of the reasons why people are searching for old episodes now, when the show has stopped airing due to lockdown.

Some of its old episodes were among the top trends on YouTube recently.

During this quarantine time, I'm only watching TMKOC episodes. On continuous mode. No vulgar comedy. Pure laughable moments. And the best thing is everything gets sorted out at the end. That's the essence of the show. #TMKOC — Ruklok Pradhan (@ruklokpradhan) April 12, 2020

How are u spending your Quarantine Days?

Me:

Khao

.

Piyo

.

TMKOC KE Purane Episodes Dekho

.

So Jao — Saket (@Saketojha7) April 17, 2020

Reports suggest that Sab TV is the only GEC channel that has shown a significant growth during the lockdown because of Taarak Mehta's repeat value.

Over the years, I moved places from school to college and to work and a lot of things have changed. One thing that has been constant is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

You can watch the show on SonyLiv and YouTube.