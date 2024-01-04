In the world of movies like Animal, it’s hard to find hidden gems like 12th Fail. This Vikrant Massey-starrer talks about several eye-opening issues that are deeply rooted in our society to date.
While there were several scenes in the movie that made us cry and smile at the same time, there’s one scene that is being talked about the most on social media.
In the scene, Manoj Kumar Sharma (Vikrant Massey) talks about a situation that if citizens of the nation were educated, it could become a real issue for the leaders, during his UPSC interview.
The scene created a stir on social media platforms and received mixed reactions from the audience. Here’s what they thought about it:
12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s book bearing the same name and talks about the remarkable journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from the depths of severe poverty to become an IPS officer.