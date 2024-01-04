In the world of movies like Animal, it’s hard to find hidden gems like 12th Fail. This Vikrant Massey-starrer talks about several eye-opening issues that are deeply rooted in our society to date.

While there were several scenes in the movie that made us cry and smile at the same time, there’s one scene that is being talked about the most on social media.

In the scene, Manoj Kumar Sharma (Vikrant Massey) talks about a situation that if citizens of the nation were educated, it could become a real issue for the leaders, during his UPSC interview.

the most powerful dialogue from 12th Fail pic.twitter.com/36fG41G6Hy — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) January 1, 2024

The scene created a stir on social media platforms and received mixed reactions from the audience. Here’s what they thought about it:

Worst dialogue. Doesn't work in real world. — Tapas (@tapasgiri93) January 2, 2024

Old dialogue, already used in few movies & by many philosophers. — Abhay (@____AxA) January 2, 2024

What a movie 🔥🔥 But I'm genuinely surprised it couldn't cross the ₹100 crore mark. I think every student MUST watch this "12th Fail", instead of wasting time on films like "Animal" and other crime-centric ones. @VikrantMassey you're all ❤️ — Itu Rathore (@iturathore) January 2, 2024

If every city and town in India had a newspaper, India would have been free by now. Reach, reach is everything. Reach of education, reach of awareness, reach of that spark that ignites your mind like a firecracker (if I could read that ad, I might get my business done faster etc) — MeanderingWonk (@MeanderingWonk) January 3, 2024

Not fully true. Even educated folks with fully functional brains (with Master's and PhDs) are brainwashed and caste/religion obsessed in this country so its very easy to sell hate & propaganda. https://t.co/IgjOfbHaB3 — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) January 2, 2024

this is the most delusional dialogue ever



education won't provide you with a moral compass in fact it gives the already narcissistic and genocidal society in this country more power to oppress minorities https://t.co/11TJpYPvqa — 🇵🇸 Mustafa (@undiedmocratic) January 2, 2024

Wrong! Most educated people of the world have chosen fascists. You can check the history. https://t.co/6kd2MoA2Z0 — ☭ avin⚓ ☭ (@marineravin) January 3, 2024

my mother has this go to quote, "educated people are one of the dumbest and self-centred people on planet earth, they read few books and think the world belongs to them" https://t.co/rWos3MhjlB — Ouzi Bir Bikram ShahDev (OBBS) (@ouzi_rice) January 2, 2024

i don’t get the qrts being mad the man is obviously talking about basic education you don’t have to refute every claim out there it doesn’t make you sound smart😭😭 https://t.co/V0xxGvxEhZ — sad girl autumn version (@thisisnotnayan) January 3, 2024

The biggest takeaway from the film is what qualifies as 'education'. Education is not just about literacy or having a certificate. It means gaining the skill to acquire and assimilate information — gain perspective. Sad that this imp point seems to be lost on most. #12thFail https://t.co/GGpmh8QJhR — Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) January 3, 2024

The entire point was we need better education,our indian education system hardly ever talked about politics,caste and the system until 8th grade where it was just dumped upon us all at once and the majority class just wanted to get rid of the subject and pass resulting in a https://t.co/dM9KhqM4pC — bedardi raja (@KartikeyaRai11) January 3, 2024

Looks like any run of the mill average milquetoast centrist dialogue that could be found in any 80s Bollywood movie. Overhyped film probably.



Lot of educated masses vote for criminals https://t.co/OldRvzplbg — କଟକ ଗୁପ୍ ଚୁପ୍ (@cuttackgupchup) January 2, 2024

Yes because educated people start reading about their corruptions… https://t.co/qGAaBPWMo2 — srisathya (@sathyashrii) January 2, 2024

I don’t think makers understand the life of UPSC aspirants or how the whole system is and what is the interview process. https://t.co/NjjRLqIjXV — beerNbiriyani (@beerandbiriyani) January 4, 2024

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s book bearing the same name and talks about the remarkable journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from the depths of severe poverty to become an IPS officer.