Spoiler: This article contains a spoiler from the movie 12th Fail.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is garnering recognition from all across the nation, and rightly so. It’s a touching story of a person who fights against all odds to make a mark in life and that sentiment, when portrayed well, stays with the viewer. Most people are disappointed that they did not watch the movie in theater but ultimately, it’s nice that it is getting the audience it deserves.
Now, one particular scene from the movie has made social media quite emotional and we recommend grabbing some issues before you scroll ahead.
For a middle-class child, nothing is greater than making their parents proud – even if they have to fight their way through for it. This scene from the movie describes the exact moment and feeling that parents feel when they learn that their child has made it through life.
In the scene, Manoj Kumar Sharma (Vikrant Massey), who failed his exams in 12th standard, finally clears his exam and becomes an IPS Officer. He calls his mother to inform the same and what follows is an emotional 30-second scene.
Take a look:
Of course, this relatable scene made a home in our hearts, and here’s how the internet reacted to it:
This movie is truly a gem.