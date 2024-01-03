Spoiler: This article contains a spoiler from the movie 12th Fail.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is garnering recognition from all across the nation, and rightly so. It’s a touching story of a person who fights against all odds to make a mark in life and that sentiment, when portrayed well, stays with the viewer. Most people are disappointed that they did not watch the movie in theater but ultimately, it’s nice that it is getting the audience it deserves.

Now, one particular scene from the movie has made social media quite emotional and we recommend grabbing some issues before you scroll ahead.

Twitter

For a middle-class child, nothing is greater than making their parents proud – even if they have to fight their way through for it. This scene from the movie describes the exact moment and feeling that parents feel when they learn that their child has made it through life.

Twitter

In the scene, Manoj Kumar Sharma (Vikrant Massey), who failed his exams in 12th standard, finally clears his exam and becomes an IPS Officer. He calls his mother to inform the same and what follows is an emotional 30-second scene.

Take a look:

Of course, this relatable scene made a home in our hearts, and here’s how the internet reacted to it:

I don't know if my dad was crying while we were watching the movie

Coz I was too busy looking anywhere else while crying the whole time and hiding that I was crying although my parents knew I was….it made me realise that prolly we can't ever work this hard no matter what we do https://t.co/Ym01edfDrz — Kruti Patel (@KrutiPatel2000) January 1, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The way the mother just keeps giggling and smiling and so does he.. It felt so genuine and honest reaction.. https://t.co/YaKO7MvAzC — Spri_ 💜⁷ (@Spri_16) January 1, 2024

This Masterpiece definitely deserves an Oscar Nomination

A must watch Movie 💯✅#12thFail https://t.co/f9Ui9neJKH — Lavesh (@Lavesh20161) January 1, 2024

cried so f*cking much while watching the last bits🥺 https://t.co/zePrMVVVPD — P❄️ (@pratii_x) January 1, 2024

This movie deserves soo much more appreciation.

Vikrant outshined once again 🥹✨ https://t.co/Vf1SHnzw4T — Dukh.Dard.Kasht.Peeda. (Taylor's Version) (@unicornwriter19) January 2, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys only want one thing and it’s this: https://t.co/bYkEXD8bvO — Cat Demon (@Fence__Sitter) January 2, 2024

The best movie Bollywood has produced in prolly 10 years. Outstanding https://t.co/SS7mNeYRct — pri (@haerindani) January 2, 2024

Just watched this movie and oh my, what a movie this is!!!! Pure emotions@VikrantMassey bhai kya acting ki hai 👏 https://t.co/5qoxPsz3yL — TD (@akshaydevkar_) January 1, 2024

What a movie ! It just gave a hope and motivation for the next year https://t.co/2bpPr74eHQ — Karthikeyan (@kartie_ironside) January 1, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Kya mast movie banyi hai…. 3 baar dekh chuka ho… https://t.co/o5VGaljp1h — THE BULL (@Dabangg_Bittu) January 1, 2024

This movie is truly a gem.