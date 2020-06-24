The only thing working out, during the pandemic, is our ability to binge-watch new shows and movies and catch up on classics we may have missed. And yet, certain brilliant shows seemed to have slipped under the popular radar. Like these:

1. Little Fires Everywhere

Starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in lead roles, Little Fires Everywhere is based on Celeste Ng's novel of the same name. An intriguing story of motherhood, it raises questions on race, sexuality, and class-difference.

2. The Morning Show

Rating high on talent and drama, The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in lead roles. Tailor-made for binge-watching, this is a show that offers a comment on the prevalent sexism in media.

3. Derry Girls

Derry Girls is the kind of dark comedy, that scores high on each aspect - casting, writing, and performance. If you're a fan of British sitcoms (like The Inbetweeners) or missing your girl gang, then this is the perfect pick for you.

4. Upload

Witty dialogues and a novel premise make Upload a sci-fi, comedy-drama that hooks your attention right from the start. If you're a fan of dry humor based on the afterlife, then this is the show for you.

5. Schitt's Creek

Boasting of flawless performances, a progressive representation of love, and humor that is equally clever and whacky, Schitt's Creek is one of the most underrated sitcoms on the list.

6. I Know This Much Is True

Starring Mark Ruffalo in a double role, I Know This Much is True is not an easy show to sit through. But Ruffalo's brilliant portrayal of twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey makes this dark, traumatic miniseries worth a watch.

7. Santa Clarita Diet

A horror-comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, Santa Clarita Diet is not everyone's cup of tea. But, if you get past the gory details, this zombie-drama and its morbid humor definitely grow on you.

8. What We Do In The Shadows

If you love vampires and mockumentaries, then What We Do In The Shadows is a 'bloody' good series to sink your teeth into.

9. Lovesick

If you're tired of watching sitcoms about young professionals whose lives are nowhere close to yours, then Lovesick offers the dose of reality you're looking for.

10. The OA

Often compared to Stranger Things, The OA is a show that you would take time to settle into. However, once it hooks your attention, this supernatural, sci-fi, mystery-drama will keep you at the edge of your seat. If you like innovative shows not restricted to genres, then The OA is your ideal pick.

11. Unorthodox

Based on the autobiography of Deborah Feldman, this drama miniseries raises questions on faith and the right to live life on your own terms. It's also a heart-wrenching portrayal of human courage.

12. Kidding

A haunting exploration of grief through the eyes of a children's television host, Kidding is a comedy-drama with Jim Carrey playing the protagonist.

13. Undone

Fans of BoJack Horseman would enjoy this animated comedy-drama series that gives commentary on existential crisis, by bending the rules of time and space.

Any other underrated show that you think deserves to be on everybody's watch-list? Let us know in the comments section below.