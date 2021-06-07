If there's one thing that I can't do other than waking up early then it's working out. I mean, if you call getting out of bed just to get back in, working out, then sure, I am a fitness freak.

But jokes apart, if you look at our celebs then you'd notice that the reason why they are so fit and ripped is that that they work out regularly. Ah, two almost impossible things but they make it look so effortless.

Well, if you're wondering what exactly do they do, then here's it.

Jennifer Lopez

She works out 4-5 times a week, focusing on different parts respectively. Some of her exercises include- hanging ab raises, crunches, sit-ups and that's just the tip of it. For her diet, she eats food that is fresh, high-quality proteins, and nutrient-rich.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge loves to hold a plank and can do different versions of it for 45 seconds straight. Along with that, she does indoor rowing, cycling excercies, and even yoga.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi does pilates, a cardio sesh for 30-45 minutes, and brisk walking for 20 minutes. She snacks on bananas, nuts, and seeds. She has also reduced her junk food intake.



Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has a killer body and energy for which he works out impressively. During Padmaavat, the actor focussed on movement patterns, mobility, strength training, HIIT, push-ups, burpees, squats, etc. Not to forget, he loves to swim.



Katrina Kaif

It is said that Katrina Kaif loves to train and she works out 6 days a week for at least 45 minutes. She does squats, side leg-lifts, reverse-lunge with frontkicks, sit-ups, push-ups, planks, mountain climbers and whatnot.



Rana Dagubatti

This hottie mentioned that no matter what he eats, he makes sure that he works just as hard. He does cardio in the morning for one hour, post his shoots, he indulges in a two-hour workout where he does heavy weight lifting and boxing.



Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer is big on intermittent fasting and likes to follow a 'non-diet' diet. She works out all 7 days a week for an hour and a half where she does stair climbing exercises, jump rope, strength training, working out with resistance bands, boxing, etc.



Chris Hemsworth

To maintain that physique, Chris' workout regime includes - cardio, weightlifting, working out with kettlebells, throws with medicine balls, hanging raises, timed bear crawls, bodyweight circuit, iron weight circuit.



Virat Kohli

Virat does running, crunches, one-arm-pushups, swimming, and weight-lifting. The trick is to stay consistent no matter how busy one gets.



Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut is a vegetarian and eats 6 small meals throughout the day but what's even more impressive is his workout regime. He apparently works out twice a day from 6 AM to 11 AM and then 5 PM to 9 PM. He only takes a break on days he thinks his body needs rest. For 5 days he does martial arts and for 2 days he does weight training.



Malaika Arora

Malaika was introduced to yoga after an injury and that's when her love affair with yoga started. She starts her day while doing Surya Namaskar followed by meditation and Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga. Malaika also does intermittent fasting.



Alia Bhatt

In an interview, Alia's trainer had mentioned that Alia's workout regime is a mix of exercises including weight lifting, running, holding a plank for over a minute. She tries to work out 5 times a week.



Shilpa Shetty

In an interview, Shilpa mentioned that she started doing yoga to heal herself from cervical spondylitis. When she tried Ashtanga Yoga, she wanted to learn more about different forms of yoga. She did Vinyasa and has also started doing Bihar School of Yoga.



Hmm, yeh sab dekh kar chalo, ek squat kar hi leti hoon.