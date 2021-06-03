If you love short movies but haven’t watched any Malayalam short movie, then you are simply missing out on excellent content. Here is a list of some popular gems from Malayalam cinema that you should totally binge-watch this weekend.

1. Scent

This heart-warming short movie revolves around a humble father and his never-ending efforts for his daughter’s future. Written and directed by Jayakumar Menon, the 23-minute movie has already bagged 16 international awards.

2. Midnight Run

This short movie revolves around two men, a truck and the power of fear. With a great cast and cinematography, this is the only Malayalam short movie that was selected in the ‘Indian Panorama’ section of the International Film Festival of India.

3. Kamuki

The short movie centres on a 17-year-old teenager who is pregnant and has been left in the lurch by her boyfriend. Directed by Christo Tomy, an alumnus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, the movie has won a number of awards including the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) at the 63rd National Film Awards for Best Direction in Non-Feature section.

4. Burn My Body

Revolving around the violence against women in this developed society, the story of the short movie delves deep inside the devious human mind. Written and directed by Aaryan Krishna Menon, this movie is a real eye-opener in the modern era.

5. Waft

Revolving around a man who found refuge in books after the sudden exit of a closed one, the movie got shortlisted into 30 international film festivals across the world and won 14 awards and 10 nominations.

6. Kattan Kappi

This short movie focuses on how one overcomes failure when it comes to love. With a renowned cast, this short movie would definitely make you think if you ever encountered a 'love failure'.

7. Call

Revolving around a taxi driver and a female customer’s weird request for cigarettes at night, the short movie is nothing but a hilarious tale of events. With the perfect blend of thrill and suspense, the movie will keep you hooked to your screens.

8. Balance

With Sunil Sukhada’s brilliant performance, this movie won awards for best short film in the Direction and Screenplay categories at Kerala State Television Award in 2014.

9. Charulata

This short movie revolves around two people during a time of national emergency in India. Directed by Shruthi Namboodiri, the movie shows the changing dimensions of the nation’s cultural and social landscapes along with freedom of speech and expression during that period of time.

10. Irupuram

Revolving around a man who becomes lonely at his old age, the movie showcases two sides of life in our current society. Directed by Vipin P Vijayan, this short movie has an outstanding script and cinematography.

11. Marunnu

The story of this short movie revolves around an employee in a local IT firm and how his life takes an unusual turn one fine day. Directed by Jithin Jo Francis, this movie is definitely a must-watch.

12. Boomerang

Written and directed by Sandeep Geetha, this psychological horror thriller is a must-watch.

13. Anna

Capturing hearts with its humble message of hope, this short movie revolves around the innocent desire of the titular girl. The movie focuses on the well-known inspirational quote by author Paulo Coelho in his book The Alchemist, “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

14. Freedom @ Midnight

Revolving around a woman and her sexual freedom, this short movie is truly a gem. Starring Anupama Parameswaran and Hakkim Shajahan, this movie is a must-watch.

15. Red Eye

The short movie focuses on a private investigation team who is trying to find a psycho killer who created a deadly game called ‘red eye’. With a great cast and cinematography, this movie is a must-watch for all suspense-fanatics.

16. Thirike

The short movie revolves around a young man who kidnaps his own brother with Down Syndrome to reclaim his past. Directed by George Kora & Sam Xavier, this feel-good movie is a must-watch for everyone.

17. Mizhi

This cute love romantic short movie revolves around two neighbours who eventually fall in love. Directed by Mohammed Noushad, this short movie has an outstanding soundtrack.

18. Family Pack

Written and directed by Anu K Aniyan, this movie is another popular gem you should totally watch.

19. Nenjil Puncture

Starring Addis Akkara and Ardra Mohan, this cute love story will absolutely melt your heart.

20. The Notion

Revolving around a former NSG Commander and Mumbai Terror Attack survivor who unexpectedly committed suicide after 9 years, this short movie was filmed in 12 hours over 2 days.

Well, your weekend binge list is now sorted.