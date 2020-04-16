From Tollywood To Bollywood, Rana Daggubati has come a long way. His voice and attitude are amazing and when it comes to acting Bhallaladeva can beat anyone.

Let's take a look at some of Rana's stunning photos

01: DAMN.

Source: pinterest

02: So gorgeous!

03: That brooding look though.

Source: bollywoodlife

04: Hulk, who?

Source: b4blaze

05: Who said nerds aren't hot?

Source: sify

06: Ya, can I save 10 copies of that smile please?

Source: pinterest

07: Alexa, define 'dapper'.
Alexa - This:

08: Ya so we did find someone who can carry off yellow glasses, finally.

Source: indiawords

09: Stubble trouble!

Source: apherald

10: Gel yeaahh!

Source: zustcinema

11. The expensive pensive.

Source: sakshi

12. Of flawless villainous side-eyes that end up looking gorgeous.

Source: tollywood24

13. Yes, Rana. I will stay hydrated thank you.

Can give anyone a Rana for their money.