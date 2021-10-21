When it comes to acting, there is no question that Neena Gupta is one of the finest actors we have in our film industry.

She's always brought quality performances to the table and given the audience mind-blowing range and variety! So, we've compiled all of the times she's 'understood the assignment,' through and through. Happy scrolling!

Neena Gupta acted in several international projects quite early on in her career. She did films such as Gandhi in1982, The Deceivers, 1988, Mirza Ghalib, 1989, and In Custody in 1993.

Then there were some notable films that the actor was signed onto where she really came through with her talent. For starters, the audience truly took note of Neena Gupta's performance in Mandi, 1983. Then she was seen in Trikal, 1985, Rihaee, 1988, Drishti, 1990 and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda in 1992.

Just look at the difference in the roles of Mandi and Trikal. She played each of them with a solid level of poise and authenticity.

She's also acted in some of the most popular television soaps and series. For instance, the audience has seen her in Shrimaan Shrimati, Saans, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

Then, of course, her appearance in the film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro was also greatly appreciated!

And this song she did for Khal Nayak, is engraved in all of our minds!

And let's not forget, Neena Gupta has literally raised the bar for women's roles in Indian films. She's reminded us that roles for older women can be versatile and thrilling too. This can be seen in her more recent projects such as Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Masaba Masaba, and Dial 100.

Here's us raising a toast to this gorgeous package of power, talent and character!