In the past decade and a half, there have been few Hindi movie dialogues that have been as iconic as the 2011 Ajay Devgn starter Singham‘s. The scene of “aata majhi satakli” immediately brings out the image of Bajirao Singham angrily hitting his head and a moment of misfortune often playfully brings out Jaykant Shikre’s iconic “Cheating karta hai tu” as our reaction. Tapping on to the cultural phenomenon the movie is, with subsequent sequels and parallel stories like Simmba and Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe has come up with its Avengers-like installment Singham Again.

The movie boasts a stellar cast of Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and you-know-who. The film knows why it exists, to be an out-and-out masala entertainer riding the hyper-nationalistic wave. You have already seen everything it has to offer in terms of plot in its 5 minutes long trailer. You know there won’t be any lack of blasts and fireworks in this Rohit Shetty action flick, and it’s a Diwali release on top of it.

We have compiled some of the reactions to the movie for you to decide whether to watch it in the theaters. However, looking at the box-office collection on its release date and the crowd outside the theaters, it feels like there is going to be Singham Again and again and again…

So, there were two choices – either watch 'Singham again' or 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3'. Actually there was a third option as well, which was watching neither. But anyways, I only realised the third option later on. I went ahead with Singham, and I must say – It's an absolute CRAP. — Arijeet Roy (@aroy330) November 1, 2024

Arjun Kapoor Score & Presentation >>>> Ajay Devgan Score & Presentation 💥💥💥



Who would have thought 😅 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 1, 2024

#SinghamAgain ⭐️⭐️⭐️(3)

Its one time but theatre mass experience movie. Movie stands on it’s cameos but the major highlight is #AkshayKumar in climax and #RanveerSingh in second half.

Rohit should focus on Singham more and #SalmanKhan is just wasted.

Deepika’s act is cringe. pic.twitter.com/30bHtvpy4h — Chandra (@chandra93111) November 2, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Problem with #SinghamAgain is #RohitShetty, No proper screen play write, No exciting trailer cut, No chartbuster or love song , End credit cameo goes waste, and same old movie style use again and again.

Movie will only work in the name of #Singham @ajaydevgn — आकाश जुमडे (AJ) (@iamsky1992) November 2, 2024

Nothing else is worth mentioning. #SinghamAgain is a horribly written mess, wasting all the potential it set up. Rohit's obsession with the repetitive action scenes has led him to undermine what was good about his films. Nobody cares how many times you can flip a car. pic.twitter.com/RrBpz29aBT — マヤンク (@Fiction_Mayank) November 2, 2024

Singham Again offers a mixed bag of entertainment. While the second half is engaging and the performances are strong, the chaotic first half and overreliance on tropes hold it back from being a truly memorable cinematic experience.



It's worth watching for the action sequences… — R K Acharya (@imrk_acharya) November 2, 2024

Heavy spoon feeding chal rhi rohit shetty ki…maine singham again half dekh li hai…very convenient..shetty ka apna koi inputs nhi..abhi ek jatayu chahiye to uska ek parallel le aya…abhi ek lakshman lgega to wo le aya….aap btana if you felt this too — Anshu (@Anshu71318769) November 2, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no story in #SinghamAgain, only bad action scenes. Even with the star cast, it’s a huge miss. #SinghamAgainReviewpic.twitter.com/dJeIAgP0ql — anshul™® (@anshul_godyan) November 1, 2024

no one does the "over the top" comic portrayal better than him .. the theatre was laughing at almost every other dialogue of his , he was great . bole to ek dum MINDICH BLOWINGG ! 👌🔥 #RanveerSingh #SinghamAgain



BRING SIMMBA 2 ASAP .. pic.twitter.com/1Xjvf2m5Ol — dk (@filmyyguy) November 1, 2024

#SinghamAgain ~ Zabardasti ka Ramayan is the weakest film in Cop Universe. Couple of good scenes. Ajay as Singham is less aggressive. Arjun performs better than cringe Ranveer & Deepika combined. Akshay Kumar🔥 & Tiger Shroff🔥 steals the show. Salman cameo wasted. (2.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/yXz6Djl4kI — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) November 1, 2024

People assumed that these two actors would be the Worst part about #SinghamAgain

Turns out #RanveerSingh and #ArjunKapoor were the best part about Singham Again pic.twitter.com/FugeNHi5iz — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) November 2, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

#SinghamAgain me police ka kya representation tha bhai. Sara kaam Singham jab akele khatam kar deta tha then baki police 36 gadi lekar waha late se pahuchti thi 🤷. And this thing happened in every scene of this movie pic.twitter.com/TanIJsfd43 — DesiNerd (@iamDesiNerd) November 1, 2024

#SinghamAgain first half:



So far, it’s been pretty enjoyable. Don’t expect anything new; it’s the typical Rohit Shetty film meant to entertain, and it certainly does just that. #AjayDevgn as “BAJIRAO SINGHAM” is all about AURA.🔥



I’m just missing that iconic BGM of Singham 🙁 pic.twitter.com/WP2t0lXuhb — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) November 1, 2024





So, are you watching the movie this weekend?