In the past decade and a half, there have been few Hindi movie dialogues that have been as iconic as the 2011 Ajay Devgn starter Singham‘s. The scene of “aata majhi satakli” immediately brings out the image of Bajirao Singham angrily hitting his head and a moment of misfortune often playfully brings out Jaykant Shikre’s iconic “Cheating karta hai tu” as our reaction. Tapping on to the cultural phenomenon the movie is, with subsequent sequels and parallel stories like Simmba and Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe has come up with its Avengers-like installment Singham Again.
The movie boasts a stellar cast of Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and you-know-who. The film knows why it exists, to be an out-and-out masala entertainer riding the hyper-nationalistic wave. You have already seen everything it has to offer in terms of plot in its 5 minutes long trailer. You know there won’t be any lack of blasts and fireworks in this Rohit Shetty action flick, and it’s a Diwali release on top of it.
We have compiled some of the reactions to the movie for you to decide whether to watch it in the theaters. However, looking at the box-office collection on its release date and the crowd outside the theaters, it feels like there is going to be Singham Again and again and again…
So, are you watching the movie this weekend?