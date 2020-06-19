Marking the return of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen after a gap of five years, filmmaker Ram Madhvani, web series Aarya has finally started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

If you're confused whether to invest your time on this series, then you should check out these comments to make up your mind.

Just now finished #Aarya @thesushmitasen U nailed it 😍Where the hell u were for so long🥳What a performance🥳Waiting for what Dmitri will do in Newzealand in next season👌🏻 — Navneet Raj (@navneetraj22) June 19, 2020

@thesushmitasen have just completed the whole season of #Aarya , and I must say we missed u so long to watch u on screen, u were so fabulous. — vishal shubhangam (@vshubhangam) June 19, 2020

Success didn’t happen overnight. Your dedication and hard work has really paid off!



Congratulations @thesushmitasen ma'am, what a comeback after 10 years. U did it ! @DisneyplusHSVIP keep rocking.#AARYA such a good experience. — Aman vishal (@aman_vishal) June 19, 2020

#Aarya Brilliance is the word.... Honestly can't wait for the season 2 ... Complete roller coster @thesushmitasen fabulous and gorgeous as always ..so happy to see u back 🤩🤩🤩🤩 — Chaitali Desai (@tadkaamarke) June 19, 2020

Watched #Aarya on @DisneyPlusHS and must say what a powerful comeback of @thesushmitasen. Loved her performance, Strong characters. A good suspense thriller to watch. — Himanshu Gehlot (@itsHimanshu_G) June 19, 2020

Started watchin #Aarya 7 episodes down.. Onto 8th, Grippin n intense 👌❤️ n so good to see @thesushmitasen back in action in a strong n fierce role👏 Worth the wait @sikandarkher subtle n fab as well, wish we got to see more of him 😊🙃👌 — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) June 19, 2020

Just Done with episode 1

#Aarya @thesushmitasen outstanding !!

❤❤ — Gulam Rasul (@gulamrasul555) June 18, 2020

#Aarya is Masterpiece .



As usual @thesushmitasen has done well , The lady Godfather .

Story is something new to watch .

Happy to see her back .



A Must Watch Web Series #Aarya@DisneyPlusHS@RamKMadhvani pic.twitter.com/I90fvyiB0J — Nitesh Shravane (@NiteshShravane7) June 19, 2020

Finished Ep1, Sushmita looks so gorgeous in each n every scenes, and Specially those two traditional looks, really a Queen!👑🔥❤#AARYA — Sankit (@BuddhuSaMann) June 19, 2020

#AaryaReview: #Aarya is a solid entertainer loaded with attitude and star power. It is @DisneyplusHSVIP's finest web series so far and whets your appetite from the word 'Go'. For film-makers that tread a similar path, it's going to be an added responsibility to go beyond #Aarya. — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) June 19, 2020