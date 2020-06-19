Marking the return of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen after a gap of five years, filmmaker Ram Madhvani, web series Aarya has finally started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
If you're confused whether to invest your time on this series, then you should check out these comments to make up your mind.
Just now finished #Aarya @thesushmitasen U nailed it 😍Where the hell u were for so long🥳What a performance🥳Waiting for what Dmitri will do in Newzealand in next season👌🏻— Navneet Raj (@navneetraj22) June 19, 2020
@thesushmitasen have just completed the whole season of #Aarya , and I must say we missed u so long to watch u on screen, u were so fabulous.— vishal shubhangam (@vshubhangam) June 19, 2020
#Aarya Binge Worthy👍🏿👍🏿 @thesushmitasen @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/6LU6Rh00i0— Manohar Wadhwani (@manoharwadhwani) June 19, 2020
Success didn’t happen overnight. Your dedication and hard work has really paid off!— Aman vishal (@aman_vishal) June 19, 2020
Congratulations @thesushmitasen ma'am, what a comeback after 10 years. U did it ! @DisneyplusHSVIP keep rocking.#AARYA such a good experience.
@thesushmitasen uffff #Aarya Go girl, absolutely loving it— Aftab Abrahim (@AbrahimAftab) June 19, 2020
#Aarya Brilliance is the word.... Honestly can't wait for the season 2 ... Complete roller coster @thesushmitasen fabulous and gorgeous as always ..so happy to see u back 🤩🤩🤩🤩— Chaitali Desai (@tadkaamarke) June 19, 2020
Watched #Aarya on @DisneyPlusHS and must say what a powerful comeback of @thesushmitasen. Loved her performance, Strong characters. A good suspense thriller to watch.— Himanshu Gehlot (@itsHimanshu_G) June 19, 2020
Binge watched #Aarya & it's brilliant. @thesushmitasen is rocking. 🔥— Yash Wardhan (@Wardhan_tweets) June 18, 2020
Loved the show 👌🏼 @DisneyplusHSVIP 💯
Started watchin #Aarya 7 episodes down.. Onto 8th, Grippin n intense 👌❤️ n so good to see @thesushmitasen back in action in a strong n fierce role👏 Worth the wait @sikandarkher subtle n fab as well, wish we got to see more of him 😊🙃👌— Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) June 19, 2020
Watched 1st Ep of #Aarya it's just bang on 👏👏@thesushmitasen 🔥🔥— Chinu🇮🇳 (@chinuagarwal11) June 19, 2020
Just Done with episode 1— Gulam Rasul (@gulamrasul555) June 18, 2020
#Aarya @thesushmitasen outstanding !!
❤❤
Outstanding Performance #Aarya— LaKsHyA (@LakshyaAdvani) June 19, 2020
A must watch #webseries after a long time. 👌👌👌 @thesushmitasen
#AaryaReview : starkly, slow,— 🌠Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) June 19, 2020
yet sorted.
Rating : ⭐⭐⭐ 3/5#Aarya streaming now only
on @DisneyPlusHS@thesushmitasen @RamKMadhvani @sikandarkher @dasnamit @Flora_Saini @ManishC_Actor @AnkBhatia @alexxonell @sugandha_ram @ShraddhaPasi@KapurSohaila #ChandrachurSingh pic.twitter.com/gyDTsTli54
#Aarya is Masterpiece .— Nitesh Shravane (@NiteshShravane7) June 19, 2020
As usual @thesushmitasen has done well , The lady Godfather .
Story is something new to watch .
Happy to see her back .
A Must Watch Web Series #Aarya@DisneyPlusHS@RamKMadhvani pic.twitter.com/I90fvyiB0J
Finished Ep1, Sushmita looks so gorgeous in each n every scenes, and Specially those two traditional looks, really a Queen!👑🔥❤#AARYA— Sankit (@BuddhuSaMann) June 19, 2020
#AaryaReview: #Aarya is a solid entertainer loaded with attitude and star power. It is @DisneyplusHSVIP's finest web series so far and whets your appetite from the word 'Go'. For film-makers that tread a similar path, it's going to be an added responsibility to go beyond #Aarya.— Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) June 19, 2020
Thanks @DisneyPlusHS for bringing back the actors like @thesushmitasen @chandrachoorsingh.Only watched first episode and I felt where were you guys for so long... #Aarya— Nischay Ranjan (@iamnischay007) June 19, 2020