Imtiaz Ali's cop drama She has finally hit Netflix. From its trailer, the series starring Vijay Varma, Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini seemed quite hatke from Ali's former work.

So, if you're still waiting whether to invest your time on this series, then here are some reviews to help you out.

Binge #sheonnetflix #VijayVarma & @AaditiPohankar the way you guys act.. omg.. it's freaking me out.. I mean every scene you both are doing is like "Jaan Daal di.. " but I am still in confusion.. cannot wait for season 2 @ImtiazAliFC story is beautiful. — SagarSnap (@SagarSnap) March 20, 2020

Watching #sheonnetflix @MrVijayVarma Can’t get out of your acting skills man ! #Hatsoff Bole to tumaki acting kadak 🙌🏻 Can’t get out of it litteraly . — Smit Gamit (@SmitGamit10) March 20, 2020

Watching #ImtiazAli #sheonnetflix #She web series



Worst desi show by @NetflixIndia didn’t expect such dark stuff from famed director like him



It’s dark and sleep



Boring stopped after 1st episode



2/5 my rating — Dheeraj Malineni (@dheerajmalineni) March 20, 2020

Despite an interesting premise Imtiaz Ali's Netflix series #She is underwhelming. Visually jarring, outdated and sleazy. Poor writing. Vijay Varma and Aaditi Pohankar's strong performances can do little to save it. — 𝒀𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒓 𝑼𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒏 (@yasser_aks) March 21, 2020

#Sheonnetflix was wrong on so many levels.

Women deserve better. But no doubt @AaditiPohankar did a wonderful job — everythingship (@saumik_h) March 20, 2020

Best Drama , suspense series #sheonnetflix #She I have ever seen best of the best , thnkx @NetflixIndia for this waiting for season2 — A N S A R I A A S H I R (@ansari_aashir) March 21, 2020

Finished #sheonnetflix . That was a great premise. But it was extremely uneven in terms of writing and execution and I am not sure what I feel now. Perhaps they will make it tighter next season because it feels like a lot of rambling and musing on discovering the femme fatale — Aswati (@AswatiAnand) March 21, 2020

#She on @NetflixIndia it's so powerful. @AaditiPohankar you are brilliant as Bhoomi. @MrVijayVarma Bhai aap Star ho. Sorry @AaditiPohankar but everytime @MrVijayVarma comes on screen it's a privilege to watch him. Bahot Pyaar ♥️ #sheonnetflix — Vyankatesh Vibhute (@vyankat_vibhute) March 21, 2020

#sheonnetflix will raise your expectations and end without delivering! Best part #AditiPohankar and #VijayVerma and unlike any #imtiazali film you have seen before — priyanka chawla (@MyNameisPC) March 21, 2020

Just an episode & a half into the series &

Vijay Verma what an actor!! 🙌#SHE#Netflix — Bhavik Malekar (@BHavikNM) March 20, 2020

Watch it to know it.