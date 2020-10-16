A Tamil anthology film, Amazon Prime Video's Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which loosely transalates to 'A Brand New Dawn' is set in the COVID-19 21-day lockdown March in India. Directed by five different directors, it features stories of love, loss and life.

#PuthamPudhuKaalai- Completely satisfying and refreshing work which offers great positivity. ❤ For me the most happiest thing during this lockdown period. All 5 ends with a happy smile in our faces and that's what exactly the makers wanted to. #Brilliant — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) October 16, 2020

#CoffeeAnyone - A middling feel! Couldn't completely write it off but at the same time couldn't feel it's good.. Kinda exhausted towards the end..



Surprisingly it was so unnatural from everyone, Though only connected with Kathadi Ramamurthy character..

Okayish#PuthamPudhuKaalai pic.twitter.com/DevsY9UVHr — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@lSKARTHl) October 16, 2020

#PuthamPudhuKaalai

One of the perfect releases of @PrimeVideoIN

5 films from 5 Different directors and @DirRajivMenon and @menongautham films were the perfect ❤️Just loved their way of story telling!!! The rest of them were also good but can't beat the above two !!

3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/z19BZH53Tp — Vivek Jayaprakash (@vvkjp) October 16, 2020

Karthik Subbaraj is one unique film maker.

His 'Miracle' story deserves all the applause! 💯#PuthamPudhuKaalai pic.twitter.com/hzS70rB1h5 — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) October 16, 2020

@karthiksubbaraj outshines others in #PuthamPudhuKaalai Miracle gives u the Nalaiya Iyakkunar vibe. Avarum Naanum was good. Though all stories are predictable and feels like we have seen similar short stories before, I Couldn’t connect with any story or characters. @PrimeVideo — Sajin M S (@ComradeSajin) October 16, 2020

Putham Pudhu Kaalai (2020)



Charming anthology which works as a soothing comfort mixing the sweet nd the bittersweet in right proportions,with solid narrative skills from directors and excellent casting.Esp loved Karthik Subbaraj's Miracle nd Sudha Kongara's Ilamai Idho Idho. pic.twitter.com/8OBqnWdoZY — Ananthakrishnan H (@ak070499) October 16, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed watching the @PrimeVideo Tamil anthology film, #PuthamPudhuKaalai... all the five sections are aptly rife with humanistic flaws and virtues... stay tuned to my detailed review@hasinimani @karthiksubbaraj @menongautham @DirRajivMenon @Sudhakongara_of pic.twitter.com/SLPZ6VhxJl — Murtaza Ali Khan 🇮🇳 (@MurtazaCritic) October 16, 2020

MS Bhaskar and @riturv's story in #PuthamPudhuKaalai Made me remind Something

That was really close to My heart 💓

All those seeking for a second chance would really love it 😍 pic.twitter.com/jlxvHOKzH5 — Ｓᵃᴋᴛʜɪ ᵀᵉᵃᵐ ᴹⁱ (@NameisSakthi_) October 16, 2020

Wow #PuthamPudhuKaalai was so vanilla and blah :/ Everything felt so predictable and fake-ish



(The Subbaraj movie being the one exception) — rabhinder kannan (@rabhinderkannan) October 16, 2020

#Miracle From @karthiksubbaraj In #PuthamPudhuKaalai Even Though Its Short Duration This One Joy To Look Gud Story Intersting Screenplay Lovely Ending .❤5/5 — ahamed (@ahamed_ahamed12) October 16, 2020

#Ilamaiidhoidho - The 60s person finding their love..



Jayaram & Oorvashi looked good.. @kalyanipriyan looked aww on screen😍 & Kalidas Jayaram is neat.. few comedies of Jayaram worked..



Overall, It's neat & good but lacks the Emotional connect/Impact..#PuthamPudhuKaalai pic.twitter.com/IYQcM3AEDC — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@lSKARTHl) October 16, 2020

The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 16th October onwards.