Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, the Malayalam movie C U Soon has created waves after its OTT premier.

Produced by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the film follows a story of a man who falls in love with a girl he meets on a dating app. But when the girl goes missing, leaving a suicide note - he is taken under arrest by the police and needs to find out what happened to her.

The thriller has Twitter quite excited, here is what they have to say:

C U Soon, a perfect Malayalam movie to release in OTT platforms. Used almost all technologies to make this perfect visual treat. @PrimeVideoIN #CUSoon #CUSoonreview — Achuth.B.S (@achuth_bs) September 1, 2020

The mystery in #CUSoon works fine, consistently generating anticipation, but not all characters are etched out enough to invite emotional attachment. Darshana Rajendran and Fahadh are great, rising above the writing. A well-executed experiment from MaheshN team, that's about it. — Reviewpuram (@reviewpuram) September 1, 2020

#CUSoon



A very good try in the lockdown using the technology



It didnt satisfy the expectation but overall it is a one tine watchable good thriller — மாண்புமிகு கடைக்குட்டி சிங்கம் (@jillu_offl) September 1, 2020

It is excellent, a unique experience. It brought back memories of watching films 'Searching' and 'Rear Window'. I wonder whether C U Soon would work if it was made as a usual film. All its ideas, like snooping on people's privacy, really soared thanks to the filmmaking style. — Sreejith Mullappilli (@Mullappilli) September 1, 2020

#CUSoon is a phenomenal malayalam movie shot on iphone. Brilliant performances by everyone! Fahadh Faazil has proved yet again that he is the uncrowned king of Malayalam Cinema with his nuanced performance! Darshana and Roshan deserve high praise too.

Watch on @PrimeVideo today! — Dhanya Shanmughan (@sreedhanya) September 1, 2020

C U Soon is a fine watch as long as you don't think much about some of its logical inconsistencies. This fixation of Malayalam cinema to deal with what they presume to be 'socially relevant' subject matter is a bit annoying though. #CUSoon pic.twitter.com/Y51G62rJ8q — Tom Babu (@Tom_Babu) September 1, 2020

Fahad Fasil has won as a producer and as an actor. Overall its a brave attempt and will be well received by audience. Thank you c u soon team for making us entertain in this quarantine period. #CUSoon #CUSoonOnPrime #movies pic.twitter.com/UFgTso0eI4 — Deva Karthikeyan (@Deva1797) September 1, 2020

#CUSoon isn't that film where you end up saying “oh I was expecting you to hit me with a TWIST bruh!” as soon as it fades to black. From the word go, 'CU Soon!' squarely functions on emotions of *flawed characters* while utilizing the format in the right spirit. pic.twitter.com/ZDgFC4DVp3 — |Trending🍿Talks| (@cinematheque___) September 1, 2020

#CUSoon good movie.blends emotions n technology perfectly...it was shot in lockdown period and comes up with pleasing content which is biggest awe factor for me. #Searching kinda movie.go for it — Monarch (@pktwts) September 1, 2020

#CUSoon Well executed and engaging.

Narrates story through messages and video calls. Acting was superb and the BGM was apt for situations. Well planned making and presentation in this pandemic situation.

Must watch 🔥@maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil @roshanmathew2 #DarshanaRajendran pic.twitter.com/1adPlX4PnI — Abhishek C V (@abhishekcv1997) September 1, 2020

Good Experience For Me .. Amazing Perfo. By Dharshana Rajendran .. The Film Is An Out n' Out Video Conference , But Its Really Interesting & Thrilling👌 .. Roshan , FaFa Also Did Their Part Well ❤️ .. Gopi Sundar 's BGM 🔥 ....#CUSoonReview #CUSoon — × ᴀᴠɪɴᴀsʜ® × (@Im_2255Official) September 1, 2020

#maheshnaryan made an intriguing intense ,gripping & emotional virtual drama thriller.Orginal content where each frame counts. The beginning of new wave Indian cinema.Trailer gives vibes of searching, but this ain't another searching and that makes #CUSoon a definite must watch pic.twitter.com/o461Jnxkd1 — Mr J (@BetterCallMrJ) September 1, 2020

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.