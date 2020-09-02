Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, the Malayalam movie C U Soon has created waves after its OTT premier. 

Produced by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the film follows a story of a man who falls in love with a girl he meets on a dating app. But when the girl goes missing, leaving a suicide note - he is taken under arrest by the police and needs to find out what happened to her. 

Source: Indian Express

The thriller has Twitter quite excited, here is what they have to say: 

Watch the trailer here:

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video