The 2018 film, Bhonsle starring Manoj Bajpayee as Ganpath Bhonsle, a retired cop in Mumbai trying to protect two North Indian kids. The film, after being screened at several film festivals, just premiered on SonyLIV and has created quite a stir. 

Manoj Bajpayee's acting is being applauded by Twitter, as well as the poignant portrayal of Mumbai. So if you haven't watched the film yet, here are tweets you should read before you do. 

