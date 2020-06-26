The 2018 film, Bhonsle starring Manoj Bajpayee as Ganpath Bhonsle, a retired cop in Mumbai trying to protect two North Indian kids. The film, after being screened at several film festivals, just premiered on SonyLIV and has created quite a stir.

Manoj Bajpayee's acting is being applauded by Twitter, as well as the poignant portrayal of Mumbai. So if you haven't watched the film yet, here are tweets you should read before you do.

All elements of Mumbai, so naturally captured! Loving Bhonsle On SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/2ln8x3WxV3 — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) June 26, 2020

#DevashishMakhija makes films with his guts and sees to it

spilling over you, with all the force and anger. His #Bhonsle that champions the cause of migrant workers opened worldwide today in @SonyLIV. Congrats to the team and @GoldenRatiofilmssg. Wish you all the success✌️ pic.twitter.com/9xW7QrPPqh — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) June 26, 2020

If you're a @BajpayeeManoj fan, you gotta watch his award-winning performance in Bhonsle On SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/Fb3vPPdvzC — Kaushik Baruah (KB) (@iKaushikBaruah) June 26, 2020

Just watched #Bhonsle on #SonyLIV it's a slow pace film but never at any point does it feel boring, @BajpayeeManoj manages to keep you deeply invested. A Spectacular Masterpiece!https://t.co/iDRjV5MRjF — Suhas Jaiswal (@SuhasJaiswal2) June 26, 2020

Bhonsle On SonyLIV is a slow, striking film. Director Devashish Makhija takes deliberate care and precision to set the mood of the film with each shot, emphasising the depressing desolation of Bhonsle’s life, the desperation in Vilas’ and the fear in Sita and Lalu’s.@SonyLIV — Parth (@kapilianJB) June 26, 2020

Just watched Bhonsle On SonyLIV and I must say, @BajpayeeManoj as Bhonsle kaka is absolutely brilliant!! — Aishwary (@AishwaryVerma9) June 26, 2020

What a magnificent restrained performance by @BajpayeeManoj #Bhonsle is about standing up to the bully without losing your dignity. It’s visceral & in your face. Outstanding performances @SantoshJuvekar #IpshitaChakraborty #ViratVaibhav Congrats #DevashishMakhija 👏🏾❤️🤗 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) June 26, 2020

About migration,dreams, mistakes,hope and about one battle for humanity. Bhonsle On SonyLIV is about all this & so much more! Loved @BajpayeeManoj — Dr. Safin (@HasanSafin) June 26, 2020

@BajpayeeManoj acted so natural yet so so incredible in BHONSLE on sonyliv

Mumbai ki kahani ❤ pic.twitter.com/JTLhNi0IP1 — Tripti Arya (@triptiarya03) June 26, 2020

Just watched out #bhonsle a very very very extraordinary performence by sir @BajpayeeManoj ..........He is the best and ever always and every I see him on screen there is a new type of hype .......also a outstanding performance by @nowitsabhi — Nisarg (@Nisarg__99) June 26, 2020

A movie which shows Mumbai as transparently as possible! Bhonsle On SonyLIV is unmissable!! pic.twitter.com/LVkNK9ZiRk — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 26, 2020

Honestly saying, watching @BajpayeeManoj performing is a blessing in this era. Many other not so media famous artists as well. He is in Bhonsle On SonyLIV. Worth watching I guess. — Frontline Bengal (@TheBongHead) June 26, 2020

Watch the trailer of the film here:

It's time to add another great film to your watch list!