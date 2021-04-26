One of the best parts about the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants are the speeches that leave us feeling inspired and empowered. Guess there's just something about smart and talented women speaking words of wisdom.

So, let us take a look at the best and most inspiring words to have ever been said by everyone's favourite Miss Worlds and Miss Universes.

1. Sushmita Sen, India

She was asked why she described India as the country where 'love is a sense of life,' she said it's because of how diverse our country is. Take a proper look at what she said below.

"Well India is a country that everybody knows it has multinational people, as in people with different languages, people with different religions and we have about 168 languages and people all live together and there is to quite an extent a lot of peace which is very difficult with so many religions staying together and that is why I said love is a sense of life in India."

- Suthmita Sen

2. Zozibini Tunzi, South Africa

She was asked what we should be teaching young girls today. Her answer was so relevant and authentic, that it had everyone nodding in agreement.

"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls, today is leadership. It is something which has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time and not because we don't want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings on the earth, and that we should be given every opportunity. And that is what we should be teaching young girls, to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself."

- Zozibini Tunzi

3. Aishwarya Rai, India

This was Aishwarya Rai's most impressive answer. She was asked 'What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?'

"The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged, not only the people who have status and stature. Who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up for ourselves, of nationality, colour, we have to look beyond that and that will make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

- Aishwarya Rai

4. Vanessa Ponce, Mexico

Vanessa Ponce was asked how she would use her influence to help the world. This is what she said.

"I will use my position just the way I've been doing for the past three years. Being an example. We all can be an example of good in the world, we all have to care, we all have to love, we all have to be kind. It doesn't cost a thing, and helping is not that hard, you just really need the will to make a change.....there's always someone that will need what you have to offer. So, help anyone you can, guys"

- Vanessa Ponce

5. Toni-Ann Singh, Jamaica

Toni-Ann Singh was asked 'Why should you win? What's special about you?' Her answer was one of the most empowering answers ever.

"I think I represent something special, a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world. I wouldn't say I'm different from any other women on this stage, but I will say that my passion for women and pouring into them and making sure they have the same opportunities that I have had is something that sets me apart."

- Toni-Ann Singh

6. Diana Hayden, India

Diana Hayden was asked 'Why do you want to become Miss World?' Here is what she said that won her the crown.

“I draw inspiration from a famous writer and poet, William Butler Yeats, who once wrote - 'With Dreams Begin Responsibility.'"

- Diana Hayden

7. Manushi Chhillar, India

In the question and answer segment, Manushi Chillar was asked 'Which profession should receive the highest salary in the world?' Guess which profession she chose?

"A mother's profession should receive the highest salary and respect in the world."

- Manushi Chhillar

8. Yukta Mookhey, India

Yukta Mookhey was asked what advice she had for her parents, as their daughter.

“I would tell my parents that in the values that you’ve taught me, I’ll still stand by you no matter what and hope that we can set an example for the rest of the world to see what family values and ethics are all about.”

- Yukta Mookhey

9. Natalie Glevoba, Canada

Natalie Glevoba was asked 'What the biggest challenge in her life was?' She had a really positive response to it.

"The biggest challenge in my life is always trying to stay positive. I consider myself the kind of person who always looks at the glass half full instead of half empty and even though sometimes in difficult times, it's hard to look at it this way, I always try to maintain a positive outlook on life"

- Natalie Glevoba

10. Mpule Gwelagope, Botswana

Upon being asked what a contestant should do if she falls pregnant while running for Miss Universe, Mpule Gwelagope said this.

"Personally, I think Miss Universe is a symbol of a woman who celebrates her femininity and I believe if she got pregnant, you should not end the title. But, I believe that as a woman she should celebrate her femininity."

- Mpule Gwelagope

11. Lara Dutta, India

Lara Dutta was asked what her views were on the protests taking place at that time, ones that were claiming that beauty pageants are disrespectful towards women. This is what she had to say.

"I think pageants like the Miss Universe pageant give us young women a platform to foray in the fields that we want to and forge ahead, be it entrepreneurship, be it the armed force, be it politics. It gives us a platform to voice our choices and opinions and makes us strong, independent that we are today."

- Lara Dutta

12. Dayana Mendoza, Venezuela

Dayana was asked who had life easier, men or women. She had this witty response to the question.

"God made us to share and have differences, but big differences? I don't think so. The difference is that men think that the faster way to go to a point is to go straight, and women know that the faster way to go to a point is to go the curves and fix every curl."

- Dayana Mendoza

13. Brook Mahealani Lee, USA

Brook Lee was asked what she would do if there were no rules in life, for one day only, what outrageous thing would she do?

"I would eat everything in the world, I would eat everything twice."

- Brook Mahealani Lee

Did these inspire you?