The lockdown has most of us discovering underrated gems that we may have missed out earlier.

One such gem that netizens have discovered during this time is the National Award-winning film, 1971, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Kumud Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Kaul and others.

A war drama that chronicles the escape of 6 Indian Army soldiers, captured as PoW after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film was not a Box Office hit, despite winning the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

However, 13 years after its release, thanks to the power of the internet and the excess time provided by the lockdown, the film has garnered over 17 million views on YouTube in one month.

Director Amrit Sagar, who debuted with 1971, shared the film on YouTube a month ago, and Manoj Bajpayee tweeted about the same.

To you all who are searching for our film 1971 ,it’s available on you tube now.please watch and spread!! https://t.co/7L2LiXl3Gi pic.twitter.com/wx4CMBjmKZ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 2, 2020

That's all it took for the film, which had opened to great reviews when it first released, to win over the audience.

So beautiful movie. I don't have words to describe. Thank you for this masterpiece @BajpayeeManoj ❤ https://t.co/KJzLB836r1 — Sakshi Vashishtha (@Sakshi_v06) April 24, 2020

Watch 1971 if you haven’t. Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliant performance and the overall movie is so gripping. It’s based on POW’s of 1971... IMDB 8/10

Won National Award... Sadly didn’t do enough at Box Office... It’s brilliant cinema... — Ravi Jethani (@rickythechamp) April 28, 2020

A marvellous Masterpiece film 1971, very good job done by all the actors, specially Manoj'ji @BajpayeeManoj , Ravi Kishan'ji & Dobriyal'ji .. my favorites😍💕 — Justin-Time👀 (@SandipDebbarm10) April 27, 2020

#1971 - A very fine movie, we have our soldiers who are still fighting alone on the other side of border.@BajpayeeManoj @ravikishann @DeepakDobriyal @Piyush_mi great team work — PRATEEK GUPTA (@myselfprateek) April 25, 2020

For those of you who have not yet seen this masterpiece go watch it. And praise the Indian Army. @BajpayeeManoj Deepak Dobriyal,Kumud Mishra,@Manavkaul19 Piyush Mishra and many more. Best thing I have seen in this lockdown. Jai Hindhttps://t.co/uIlDdrTeSy — Manish Kumar (@batman_ishh) April 25, 2020

worth watching

1971 | Full Movie in Hindi | Manoj Bajpayee | National Award for 'Best H... https://t.co/oWPFQxMBOH via @YouTube — Sargam Bhattarai (@sargam2020) May 2, 2020

This clearly proves, sooner or later, well-made stories always get their due.