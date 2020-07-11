Remember the good old childhood days when waiting the entire day to watch our favourite TV shows was the highlight of our day?

But the best part about watching our favourite TV shows was singing along to their catchy theme songs. Here are a few of them :

1. Small Wonder

How can one forget Vicki the Robot and the cutest introduction to her human family?

2. Shararat

'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartamaan badling'. We will not judge you if you spent your childhood chanting this while shaping your fingers. We all did.

3. Hannah Montana

Alright, I can vouch that if The Best Of Both Worlds starts playing anywhere even now, you'd bust into a move while singing the entire song.

4. Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Lowkey we all had memorized every character of this show through its theme song. Where is our Magic Pencil?

5. Lizzie McGuire

This song made us all believe that being imperfect isn't a big deal. Thanks, Lizzie!

6. Son Pari

You know where you got your 'mumkin ko namukin kar dein' mantra from.

7. Drake and Josh

This possibly might be our introduction to rock music. Who knows?

8. Dhoom Machaao Dhoom

These four girls and their composition totally aspired us to make a band of our own.

9. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

After this show, living in a 5-star hotel was our lifelong mission.

10. Chacha Chaudhary

Who didn't want to be a detective after listening to this song?

11. Just Mohabbat

Man, how can this not cheer you up while you're down?

12. Hip Hip Hurray

This song totally takes us back to our school days.

13. Wizards Of Waverly Place

Where is my magical family? And my wand?

14. Shaktimaan

No one can even come close to our number one desi superhero.

Which theme song do you like the most?