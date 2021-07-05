If you happened to have watched Haseen Dillruba and loved Harshvardhan Rane's work in there, we bet you're looking for other films of his to watch.

Harshvardhan Rane has been in the acting profession for years. With the release of films such as Haseen Dillruba, Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan, the actor has really grabbed the attention of a greater pool of audience. Hence, here are some more of the films of his you can watch to quench that curiosity of yours.

1. Thakita Thakita

Thakita Thakita is a Telugu film that released back in 2010. This was Harshvardhan Rane's first film, and the plot follows a group of school friends who grow up into adults with their own passions and interests. But the focus is on how these friends navigate through adult problems and obstacles.

2. Anaamika

Anaamika released back in 2014, it is a remake of the Vidya Balan starrer Kahani. The plot of the film revolves around a woman (Anaamika AKA Nayanthara) and her search for her missing husband. The role of her husband is played by Harshvardhan Rane.

3. Fidaa

This is a Telugu rom-com about two people who fall in love but are from very different worlds. And this causes a certain level of friction between them. Though Harshvardhan Rane didn't play a lead role in this film, in fact, he made a guest appearance in it; it was a pretty significant.

4. Bengal Tiger

In this Telugu film, the actor makes a guest appearance as a love interest of one of the leads. But primarily the film is about a man named Akash Narayan and his quest to become famous and wealthy out of a need to heal his heartbreak.

5. Avunu

Avunu is a horror film that released in 2012. In the film, Harshvardhan Rane and Poorna play a married couple who move into a house that is possessed by the ghost of a rapist.

6. Maaya

Maaya is a psychological and supernatural thriller. The film revolves around a woman named Meghana who can foresee the future and falls for a man named Siddharth Varma (Harshvardhan Rane). This ultimately leads Meghana towards solving a murder case that is intertwined with Siddharth's life.

7. Khamakha

Khamakha is a Hindi short film with Manjari Fadnnis and Harshvardhan Rane as the leads. The story shows the two in an inter-state bus, which Harshvardhan AKA Udayan boards because his car breaks down midway. As the two get talking, they realise how different they are from each other.

8. Prema Ishq Kaadhal

This is a Telugu romantic-comedy that shows the love stories of three couples. In the story wherein Harshvardhan Rane plays the lead, he acts as Ranadhir, AKA Randy. The film shows Randy's rise to fame through his most loved talent, music. But this happens with the help of Sarayu, who he is in love with. Ultimately though, their relationship falls apart, leaving him heartbroken.

9. Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam was Harshvardhan Rane's debut in Bollywood. The story follows a girl named Saru and her quest to be more appealing to the opposite gender, so that she can get married. So she seeks Inder's (Harshvardhan Rane's) help to change up her style and image. The two ultimately end up falling in love with one another while working on this secret goal of hers.

10. Naa Ishtam

This Telugu film is about how two people fall in love with one another by chance. The story is about a girl named Krishnaveni (Genelia D'Souza) and how she falls for a man named Kishore (Harshvardhan Rane), who leaves her heartbroken.

11. Taish

Taish is about a group of friends who reunite at a family wedding after many, many years. But things take a turn for the worse when a criminal named Kuljinder crashes the wedding.

12. Paltan

Paltan is an action film that released back in 2018. It is based on the real-life account of Indian and Chinese soldiers who were posted in the regions of Nathu La and Cho La in 1967.

13. Kavacham

The film follows the story of a police officer who is blamed for something he isn't guilty of. He has to prove his innocence in the short duration of twenty-four hours. Though Harshvardhan Rane is not playing the lead in Kavacham, his performance is worth a watch.

Which one will you be watching first?